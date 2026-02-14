Robofest X MRC Hong Kong selection contest concludes

HONG KONG, Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Organised by the Robot Institute of Hong Kong, the "2026 ROBOFEST X MRC Hong Kong Selection Contest" concluded successfully recently. This year's event reached a new height in scale, attracting over 60 primary and secondary schools from across Hong Kong, with a total of 271 teams and nearly 900 students competing in the same arena.

Following two days of intense competition, the winning teams will form the Hong Kong Representative Team. They are set to travel to Greece in April to compete in the Minoan Robotsports Competition (MRC), and to the United States in May for the ROBOFEST World Championship, where they will compete against top young innovation and technology (I&T) talents from around the globe, showcasing the scientific research capabilities of Hong Kong's academic sector.

Hong Kong Team Triumphs: Competing with Global I&T Elites

St. Paul's Co-educational College Primary School: Mastering Speed and Programming to Secure Double Championships

In the Primary Division, St. Paul's Co-educational College Primary School achieved remarkable results, claiming victory in two distinct competitions. Students not only stood out in the MRC "Rally", which demands speed and structural stability, but also prevailed over opponents in the ROBOFEST "UMC (Unknown Mission Challenge)", a contest that rigorously tests on-the-spot programming adaptability. Winning in both "racing" and "logical thinking" categories reflects the students' solid foundation in engineering.

Munsang College: Three Consecutive Titles and a Strong March to the International Stage

In the Secondary Division, Munsang College delivered an outstanding performance. Relying on stable technical execution, the team swept three championships. They first demonstrated their robot's agility in navigating obstacles in the MRC "Obstacle Race". Subsequently, in the highly difficult ROBOFEST "Game", they successfully overcame the "Fully Autonomous Bridge Construction" task, accurately completing the transport of building materials and structural assembly. Whether dealing with complex terrain or executing precise calculations, the students performed with ease, proving their comprehensive knowledge of mechanical engineering.

Building International Bridges: Telling the Story of Hong Kong I&T

Regarding the Hong Kong students' upcoming journey to the international stage, Mr. Yau Ka Chun, Director of the Robot Institute of Hong Kong, stated:

"We hope that what students bring to the international stage is not just exquisite robotics technology, but also the innovative vitality and problem-solving abilities of Hong Kong's new generation. When they exchange ideas and compete with foreign participants, they are actively 'telling good stories of Hong Kong I&T' through their actions. As the world championships approach, the representative team is actively preparing. We look forward to students absorbing global I&T insights through these major competitions, whilst demonstrating Hong Kong's educational strength to the world—truly basing themselves in Hong Kong while keeping an eye on the world."

Gathering Forces from All Sectors to Witness I&T Achievements

The successful conclusion of this event relied not only on the hard work of the staff behind the scenes but also on the staunch support of various sectors of society. We were honoured to have a distinguished lineup of judges and guests, including Ms. Chara Kamnaki, the founder of MRC, who travelled from Greece to support the event, as well as several heavyweight guests from the academic and professional fields (in no particular order):

Prof. Li Chun Tung, Professor, Department of Fine Arts, The University of Hong Kong

Dr. Cheuk Chi Yin, Adjunct Professor, Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology

Dr. Lam Ka Yin, Lecturer, HKU SPACE

Dr. Tai Yuen Chun, DBA Supervisor and Lecturer, University of Wales

Wong Chun Sek (CPA), Ten Outstanding Young Persons 2025

Ms. Chara Kamnaki, Founder, Minoan Robotsports Competition (MRC)

Yau Ka Chun, Director, Robot Institute of Hong Kong

Ms. Chan Man Lai, Co-founder, LuxWise AI (Shenzhen) Technology Co., Ltd.

Ms. Sandy Wong, Senior Manager, Jebsen Holidays

Looking Ahead: 2027 Competition Poised for Launch

To continuously promote I&T education, the organiser has finalised arrangements for the next session. The "2027 ROBOFEST X MRC Hong Kong Selection Contest" is scheduled for January 2027, with school registration expected to open in September this year. Schools wishing to obtain further information or technical support regarding the aforementioned competitions are welcome to visit the official website at www.global-robot.ai for details, joining hands to nurture more future pillars with international competitiveness for Hong Kong.

[2026 ROBOFEST X MRC Hong Kong Selection Contest] Results: https://www.global-robot.ai/awards

Competition Training Information: https://www.global-robot.ai/training