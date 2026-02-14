Corporate

AsiaBC Expands Services to UAE Entrepreneurs

February 14, 2026 | 19:58
(0) user say
The corporate services provider brought its Asian incorporation and market entry expertise to United Arab Emirates founders.
HONG KONG SAR/DUBAI, UAE - Media OutReach Newswire - 13 February 2026 - Asia Business Centre (AsiaBC), a Hong Kong-based leader in corporate services and cross-border startup consultancy, has been named "Outstanding Company Formation Services of the Year" at the HKCT Business Awards 2025.

Presented by the Hong Kong Commercial Times (HKCT), the award recognises AsiaBC's excellence in helping global founders establish, scale, and succeed in business hubs across Asia and the Middle East. With deep expertise in regulatory frameworks and banking ecosystems, AsiaBC helps entrepreneurs overcome market-entry challenges faced by SMEs and new ventures.

AsiaBC plays a key role in simplifying and accelerating incorporation, bank account setup, and international compliance in Hong Kong, Singapore, and offshore centres.

AsiaBC's Expertise Solves Hong Kong Setup Challenges

Since 2009, AsiaBC has turned entrepreneurial vision into operational businesses through end-to-end support. Beyond company registration, the team guides clients through structuring, documentation, bank onboarding, tax planning, and accounting, ensuring that each step fits the business model.

AsiaBC demystifies cross-border operations by leveraging market insight and ties with over 100 banks and FinTech providers. The firm delivers reduced setup time, guaranteed bank account results under its "No Win, No Fee" programme, and proven legal readiness. One recent case saw a client complete company formation and bank account opening in Hong Kong on the same day, just before flying home. Another client, a tech startup, secured banking approval within 48 hours, enabling rapid launch into the APAC market.

AI-Powered Compliance & UAE Hub to Serve Global Founders

To better serve international entrepreneurs, AsiaBC is broadening its presence and technology.

In 2026, AsiaBC will open its first advisory hub in Dubai to support UAE entrepreneurs entering Asia. Services will include offshore company planning, tax coordination, risk assessment, and compliance across jurisdictions.

AsiaBC is also launching AI-enabled tools to make bank onboarding more predictable. A smart matching engine will analyse each client's profile – including business model and risk category – and map it to onboarding preferences across AsiaBC's banking network. Drawing on 6,000+ cases, this tool aims to shorten approval time and improve success rates, especially for founders under scrutiny.

"For 16 years, we've followed one principle: 'Professionalism is the foundation, but solving problems is the core,'" said Raymond Wong, Managing Director. "This award affirms our commitment to outcome-driven solutions that help clients expand smoothly and sustainably."

Championing the Entrepreneurial Spirit
AsiaBC's client-first strategy includes:
  • Tailored support from incorporation to compliance
  • Guaranteed banking results
  • Strong ecosystem relationships
  • Multilingual support in English, French, Spanish, Russian, and Mandarin

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

https://asiabc.co/

By AsiaBC

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
AsiaBC HKCT Business Awards 2025

AsiaBC brings award-winning incorporation and Asia market entry to UAE founders

