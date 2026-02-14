Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Grand Park City Hall offers spring break deals in Singapore

February 14, 2026 | 20:41
(0) user say
The five-star hotel launched promotional packages for Easter holiday travelers, featuring family accommodations and discounted rates.

SINGAPORE, Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Travellers planning a March school holiday trip, Easter getaway or spring break in Singapore can now enjoy special savings and spacious five-star comfort at Grand Park City Hall, a centrally located luxury hotel in the heart of the city. With exclusive seasonal offers and flexible room options, it's an ideal choice for those searching for a family-friendly hotel in Singapore city centre or a premium stay close to top attractions.

Ideal for families, couples and multi-generational travellers, the hotel's ongoing sale for bookings by 28 February 2026 features up to 30% off all rooms and suites, combining value with the comfort of a full-service five-star experience. Whether it's a quick city break or a longer holiday, guests can enjoy both space and convenience in one prime location.

Stay in the Heart of Singapore's Civic District

Situated within Singapore's historic Civic District, Grand Park City Hall places guests just minutes from cultural landmarks, museums, shopping malls and diverse dining spots. Major transport links nearby make exploring Marina Bay, Orchard Road and the city's lifestyle precincts effortless, helping visitors maximise their holiday time without long commutes.

Flexible Room Options for Families & Groups

Families travelling with children will appreciate the hotel's dedicated Family Suite, designed with a play-themed room for the young ones and an interconnecting room for comfortable restful nights.

For larger groups or friends travelling together, the hotel also offers triple and double king room configurations — ideal for three or four guests who prefer to share one room rather than book multiple rooms. These versatile layouts make it easy for everyone to stay together comfortably.

More Reasons Travellers Choose Grand Park City Hall

Guests can enjoy:

  • 30% off all rooms & suites for bookings by 28 February, for stays from 1 March to 27 June
  • Outdoor swimming pool and fitness facilities
  • Contemporary dining experiences and local flavours at Tablescape Restaurant & Bar
  • Central access to the Civic District,Marina Bay, Orchard Road and major attractions
  • Warm, personalised five-star hospitality

Whether it's a fun-filled school holiday with the kids, a romantic Easter weekend, or a relaxed spring escape, Grand Park City Hall delivers comfort, connectivity and value.

View the seasonal sale:
https://www.parkhotelgroup.com/grand-park-city-hall/offers/sale

Explore the Family Suite:
https://www.parkhotelgroup.com/grand-park-city-hall/stay/family-suite

By PR Newswire

Grand Park City Hall

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Grand Park City Hall spring break

Related Contents

Grand Park City Hall celebrates Singapore’s 60th anniversary in style

Grand Park City Hall celebrates Singapore’s 60th anniversary in style

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Grand Park City Hall offers spring break deals in Singapore

Grand Park City Hall offers spring break deals in Singapore

Walnut Coding launches public welfare AI education program

Walnut Coding launches public welfare AI education program

Robofest X MRC Hong Kong selection contest concludes

Robofest X MRC Hong Kong selection contest concludes

Tonino Lamborghini Hotel Chengdu opens ahead of Valentine's Day

Tonino Lamborghini Hotel Chengdu opens ahead of Valentine's Day

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020