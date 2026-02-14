CrazyLive Announces Free Hong Kong Investment Seminar

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 14 February 2026 - CrazyLive, a platform dedicated to investor education and behavioral finance research, today announced that it will host a free public investment seminar on March 8, 2026 (Sunday) at Hotel ICON in Hong Kong.Titled "Investor Behavior and Decision-Making Frameworks in High-Volatility Environments," the seminar is designed for retail investors seeking to improve decision-making discipline amid rising market volatility. The event will explore common cognitive biases and behavioral traps that often lead to emotional investing, and introduce a systematic and repeatable decision-making framework to help participants strengthen consistency, structure, and execution in real-world market conditions.Warren Wang, Founder of CrazyLive, stated:"Over the years, I have observed that many retail investors do not underperform because they lack intelligence or information, but because they lack discipline and structure. Volatility is not an exception—it is the market's normal state. The key is whether investors have a clear and executable framework to reduce emotional interference. This seminar is designed to share practical tools and structured thinking approaches grounded in behavioral finance."The seminar will feature three seasoned financial market professionals as keynote speakers:• Cecilia Kwok — Market Sentiment Specialist at CrazyLive and senior financial news anchor, with over 10 years of hands-on investment and trading experience.• Angel Xu — Wharton School graduate (University of Pennsylvania); former Morgan Stanley (New York) analyst; currently a fund manager; CFA and FRM charterholder.• Jolin Zhu — With over 17 years of experience in financial market research and trading, she has participated in large-scale asset management projects and institutional investment operations. She is a specially appointed lecturer for the National Association of Financial Market Institutional Investors (NAFMII) and an editorial board member of the China Asset Management Industry Development Report. She is also a CFA and FRM charterholder.Key seminar topics will include behavioral bias analysis, case studies of common decision-making errors, and practical decision-support tools such as a streamlined decision checklist and a cash flow stress-testing framework. The discussion will also incorporate insights from recent market developments and volatility cycles.CrazyLive emphasized that the seminar will focus strictly on academic framework sharing, market phenomenon analysis, and practical experience exchange. The event will not involve the promotion of any financial products, nor will it provide any return guarantees or investment advice.

Event Details

Date: March 8, 2026 (Sunday)Time: 2:00 PM – 6:00 PMVenue: Function Room 1–3, Hotel ICON, 17 Science Museum Road, Tsim Sha Tsui East, Kowloon, Hong KongAdmission: Free of chargeRegistration Link: https://crazylivehk.netlify.app/

