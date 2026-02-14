Corporate

Walnut Coding launches public welfare AI education program

February 14, 2026 | 20:38
The edtech company introduced free artificial intelligence programming courses for schools, expanding access to technology skills training.

BEIJING, Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Walnut Coding (the "Company"), a leading online coding platform for young learners, is accelerating the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) education in primary and secondary schools across China. Currently, the company's AI education public welfare programming courses have reached approximately 140,000 students across 1,029 schools in Shanghai. In addition, the company has initiated teacher training to support these courses, benefiting more than 50,000 primary and secondary school teachers nationwide. The initiative is dedicated to providing structured curriculum materials, professional teacher training, and hands-on learning tools, facilitating the systematic integration of AI education into classrooms.

As a key component of the initiative, Walnut Coding has organized public welfare training sessions to support primary and secondary school teachers nationwide. These programs focus on AI literacy, programming fundamentals, and effective classroom instruction, equipping teachers with the confidence and practical skills required to deliver AI-related content in their classrooms. For students, Walnut Coding's public welfare AI courses follow a tiered and progressive curriculum structure aligned with age and cognitive development levels. At the primary school level, the curriculum emphasizes visual thinking and hands-on exploration, while middle school courses gradually introduce abstract logic and structured problem-solving. Participating schools receive complete curriculum packages that can be tailored to local teaching needs and schedules, ensuring flexible and practical implementation.

Walnut Coding has also developed AI-empowered teaching products to support interactive programming learning and creative practice. Through project-based learning, these tools help students apply programming concepts, strengthen computational thinking, and cultivate core competencies in innovation and problem-solving, providing engaging and hands-on learning experiences. As schools strive to prepare students for an increasingly digital future, the scale and reach of the company's public welfare initiative reflect the surging demand for early-stage AI education. The program is committed to expanding access to high-quality AI education resources, particularly in regions with limited teaching capacity and resources.

Walnut Coding's approach emphasizes collaboration among enterprises, universities, and schools as AI education transitions from pilot programs to wider implementation. By partnering with educational institutions to develop teaching frameworks and curriculum content tailored to the cognitive development of students across different grade levels, the company also supports schools in addressing gaps in teaching capacity and curriculum design.

Moving forward, Walnut Coding plans to continue working with stakeholders to expand the coverage of AI education and enhance teaching quality. The company believes that the effective implementation of AI education requires sustained cross-sector collaboration.

By PR Newswire

Walnut Coding

Walnut Coding AI education program

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

ptbv2020