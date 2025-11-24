Corporate

VinFast debuts two new models at Jakarta Autoshow 2025

November 24, 2025 | 10:31
(0) user say
Vietnamese carmaker VinFast is displaying two all-new models at the Gaikindo Jakarta Autoshow 2025 in Indonesia for the first time.

JAKARTA, INDONESIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 21 November 2025 - At the GAIKINDO Jakarta AutoShow 2025, taking place from November 21 to 30, 2025, VinFast will present an exclusive preview of the seven-seat, three-row Limo Green ahead of its official market launch in Indonesia next year. Alongside this highlight, the Company will also make its first public showcase in Indonesia of the VF Wild concept. The showcase not only underscores VinFast's rapid global expansion but also reflects its steadfast commitment to "Move People Ahead – Bring the Nation Forward", reaffirming its dedication to driving sustainable mobility and contributing meaningfully to Indonesia's socio-economic development.

The Limo Green model on display at the VinFast booth within the GAIKINDO Jakarta Auto Week exhibition.
The Limo Green model on display at the VinFast booth within the GAIKINDO Jakarta Auto Week exhibition.

VinFast will present its full, comprehensive Indonesian lineup, showcasing a diverse range from the VF 3 (mini-SUV), VF 5 (A-SUV), VF 6 (B-SUV), VF e34 to VF 7 (C-SUV) at the GAIKINDO Jakarta AutoShow 2025. This portfolio fully covers all pivotal segments, spanning from agile city commuters to sophisticated midsize SUVs.

The centerpiece of this year's exhibition will be the two all-new models: Limo Green and the VF Wild concept.

Among them, Limo Green will be introduced through an exclusive pre-launch showcase under the theme "Unlock Your Curiosity". This moment offers visitors a rare first look at VinFast's upcoming strategic model, officially scheduled for launch in March 2026.

Expected to be one of Indonesia's most anticipated introductions, the Limo Green marks its first-ever appearance in an international market. This versatile seven-seater is designed to meet the needs of both families and transportation service operators. Measuring 4,730 mm (L) x 1,870 mm (W) x 1,690 mm (H), with a substantial 2,840 mm wheelbase, it offers remarkable space and comfort across all three rows. Powered by advanced LFP battery technology, the Limo Green delivers an impressive driving range of up to 470 km per charge.

In Vietnam, Limo Green has already demonstrated impressive momentum, with 6,500 unit sold in just 3 months after launch. This number propeled it into the leading group of its segment.

Meanwhile, the VF Wild concept aims to dominate the midsize pickup segment, boasting impressive dimensions of 5,324 mm in length and 1,997 mm in width. Its design ingenuity shines through a flexible bed, which can be automatically extended via a folding rear window and back seats, a feature that maximizes cargo capacity without compromising passenger comfort. The model's futuristic appeal is further enhanced by a sleek panoramic glass roof and digital side mirrors, elevating both its aesthetic and aerodynamic performance.

First introduced at CES 2024, VF Wild is proof of VinFast's breakthrough creativity in developing sustainable mobility solutions with strong performance for a new generation of users.

Kariyanto Hardjosoemarto, CEO of VinFast Indonesia, commented: "Our mission at VinFast transcends the mere introduction of electric vehicles. It is about establishing a genuine, reciprocal dialogue with the market. Every piece of feedback on design, strategic positioning, and pricing is exceptionally valuable, serving as a catalyst for us to craft superior products and deliver experiences that resonate deeply. This spirit embodies our commitment to 'Move People Ahead – Bring the Nation Forward', especially here in Indonesia, a key strategic market we proudly view as a second home on our journey toward a sustainable, electrified future."

Bringing Limo Green to Indonesia at this stage reflects VinFast's strong confidence in the model's potential: It is expected to become a key growth driver for the brand in the market next year.

Meanwhile, VinFast showcases the VF Wild concept with the purpose of gathering authentic market feedback. Insights on design preferences, usage expectations, and acceptable pricing will provide VinFast with valuable input to better understand Indonesian consumer needs. These evaluations will serve as essential foundations for VinFast to determine future development plans for the model.

By showcasing its established lineup alongside these innovative concept models, VinFast powerfully reiterates its dedication to delivering advanced technology, refined design, and customer confidence in Indonesia, a paramount and strategically dynamic market within Southeast Asia.

In just over a year of operation, VinFast has rapidly emerged as a transformative force in Indonesia's electric vehicle landscape. The Company is now actively preparing for a pivotal milestone: The commencement of operations at its assembly plant in Subang. This significant step underscores VinFast's deep, long-term commitment to fostering local manufacturing excellence, accelerating green mobility adoption, and reliably meeting the nation's rapidly expanding demand for electric vehicles.

Simultaneously, VinFast continues to actively expand its holistic EV ecosystem, ranging from robust dealership and service networks to vital strategic partnership with premier banking and financial institutions. Through highly flexible ownership models such as innovative battery subscription programs, comprehensive aftersales policies, guaranteed resale value initiatives, and accessible financing packages, VinFast is empowering Indonesian consumers to embrace the electric mobility revolution with greater ease, assurance, and financial confidence.

The display of these two models at the GAIKINDO Jakarta AutoShow 2025 is a vibrant reflection of VinFast's enduring quest to realize its vision of "Move People Ahead – Bring the Nation Forward", contributing meaningfully to Indonesia's socio-economic advancement while reinforcing the core belief that every stride VinFast takes is a meaningful step forward for the community and the nation at large.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By VinFast

TagTag:
Vinfast Jakarta Autoshow 2025 VinFast debuts Jakarta Autoshow Vietnamese carmaker

