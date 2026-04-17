VIMC sets $887m revenue target for 2026, invests in Can Gio Port

The targets were announced at the group's shareholders' meeting on April 15, where it also projected before-tax profit of VND3.24 trillion ($129.6 million) – equal to the 2025 figure – and after-tax profit of VND2.58 trillion ($103.2 million), a slight decrease of 2 per cent.

Vietnam Maritime Corporation (VIMC) aims to maintain stable growth across its business lines this year, with maritime transport volume projected at close to 23.8 million tonnes (up 10.5 per cent) and port cargo volume at just over 180 million tonnes (up 11 per cent).

Nguyen Canh Tinh, chairman of VIMC. Photo: VIMC

VIMC plans to focus its 2026 investments on strategic infrastructure projects and new services, including contributing capital to the Can Gio International Transshipment Port, developing air cargo transportation services, researching investment opportunities in shipbuilding or ship repair facilities, and joining investment in Quy Nhon Port.

At the shareholders' meeting on April 15, chairman Nguyen Canh Tinh announced that VIMC will contribute $280 million to the Can Gio Port venture. VIMC is part of a consortium – which also includes Saigon Port and Terminal Investment Limited Holding – that has been selected to invest in the project.

Terminal Investment Limited Holding, a member of Swiss shipping and logistics giant MSC, will contribute 46 per cent of the consortium's capital, while VIMC and Saigon Port hold 36 per cent and 15 per cent, respectively.

Tinh said the Can Gio project is of particular importance to socioeconomic development, contributing to national competitiveness and logistics system improvements, and aligns with the corporation's marine economy and deepwater port investment strategy.

"Because this is a large, key undertaking, depending on the ability to mobilise resources, the corporation will balance the investment capital structure, possibly considering an equity-to-loan ratio of 30/70 to ensure investment efficiency, capital preservation, and development," Tinh said

VIMC secures Top 10 Vietnam Gold Star award via its five core values Throughout its 30-year history, shipping giant Vietnam Maritime Corporation (VIMC) has maintained its solid position in the maritime transport industry, achieving numerous significant accomplishments, particularly the honour of being among the Top 10 Vietnam Gold Star Award winners in 2024.

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