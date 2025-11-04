Corporate

Vietnam, UK experts explore tech cooperation and innovation

November 04, 2025 | 11:28
(0) user say
Vietnamese leaders and top experts in the United Kingdom discussed strategies to accelerate innovation and strengthen the country’s high-tech and strategic technology sectors.
Vietnam, UK experts explore tech cooperation and innovation
Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Chi Dung, at the MoU signing ceremony between NIC and VIS

On October 31 in London, Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Chi Dung met with the Vietnamese Intellectual Society (VIS) in the United Kingdom and participated in a forum on fostering innovation and expanding key technology sectors in Vietnam, drawing lessons from the UK.

The event brought together Deputy Minister of Finance Nguyen Duc Tam, Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Pham Duc Long, and nearly 100 participants, including Vietnamese scientists, entrepreneurs, and engineers from leading UK universities, research institutes, and tech companies.

Participants exchanged experiences, models, and best practices from the UK for developing advanced technology sectors, covering areas such as renewable energy, AI, semiconductors, quantum technology, data science, green finance, and next-generation telecommunications. Vietnamese entrepreneurs and British experts also presented several exemplary projects, highlighting the potential for deeper technological cooperation between the two countries.

These included renewable energy cooperation projects between the UK and Vietnam implemented by ODE Ltd; the Thames Tideway Tunnel developed by Scott Wilson; quantum dot and infrared sensor applications by Quantum Science; and green ammonia and green hydrogen solutions introduced by BP Group, alongside promising collaboration prospects in AI and 6G mobile networks presented by young Vietnamese technology professionals in the UK.

As part of the event, the National Innovation Centre (NIC) under the Ministry of Finance, and the VIS in the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland signed an MoU to strengthen cooperation in implementing initiatives related to innovation, startups, and technological investment connectivity between Vietnam and the UK.

Under the MoU, both sides will enhance linkages among businesses, research institutes, and universities, and jointly implement projects within 11 national strategic technology groups, contributing to building an internationally aligned innovation ecosystem in Vietnam.

DPM Dung highlighted areas where the UK holds strong advantages, such as AI, semiconductors, quantum technology, renewable energy, advanced biomedical technology, robotics, automation, and green finance.

He also urged Vietnamese experts and intellectuals in the UK to support Vietnam’s innovation efforts, saying, “We call on our experts to strengthen academic exchange, provide policy consultation, and assist Vietnam in building a sustainable innovation ecosystem, while inspiring collaboration and innovation among young Vietnamese in the UK.”

Innovation strategies rise over all levels Innovation strategies rise over all levels

Global tech firms are deepening research and development as well as investment in talent for fields such as semiconductors and AI, signalling strong potential for high-tech growth.
Vietnam and UK elevate ties to comprehensive strategic partnership Vietnam and UK elevate ties to comprehensive strategic partnership

Vietnam and the UK agreed to elevate their bilateral relationship to a comprehensive strategic partnership (CSP), according to a joint declaration released on October 29.
Agreements mark new chapter in Vietnam–UK economic cooperation Agreements mark new chapter in Vietnam–UK economic cooperation

Vietnam and the United Kingdom took a major step forward in deepening bilateral economic ties with the signing of several key cooperation agreements in finance, customs, and green development.

By Nguyen Huong

TagTag:
NIC Ministry of Finance (MoF) UK Vietnam Innovation Network

