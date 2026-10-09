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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Vietnam strengthens global credit standing with R&I upgrade to BBB

October 09, 2026 | 16:56
(0) user say
For the first time, Vietnam has been upgraded to investment grade by an international credit rating agency, Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I), marking a significant step forward in strengthening the country's credit standing in international markets.

On October 8, R&I upgraded Vietnam's foreign-currency issuer credit rating from BB+, with a Positive Outlook, to BBB-, with a Stable Outlook. This marks the first time Vietnam has entered the investment-grade category.

Vietnam strengthens global credit standing with R&I upgrade to BBB
Photo: Minh Vui

The upgrade reflects R&I's positive assessment of Vietnam's economic growth fundamentals, prospects for structural reforms, fiscal headroom and resilience to external shocks.

R&I expects Vietnam to sustain high growth, supported by its transition towards a productivity- and innovation-driven growth model, expanded public investment and continued foreign direct investment inflows.

During the sovereign credit rating review in April and May 2026, the Ministry of Finance coordinated with relevant ministries and agencies and engaged directly with R&I, providing updated information on Vietnam's macroeconomic and fiscal conditions, public debt and reform achievements.

This work drew on the country's macroeconomic performance in recent years and experience working with international credit rating agencies, including Moody's, Fitch Ratings and S&P.

R&I assessed that Vietnam had maintained strong growth momentum, outperforming other Southeast Asian countries.

According to R&I, the reforms being implemented by the government, focusing on streamlining the state apparatus, boosting the private sector, improving the institutional framework and developing capital markets, will help strengthen growth potential and enhance the economy's resilience.

R&I welcomed this comprehensive reform programme and expects the consistent implementation of reform measures to help Vietnam sustain high growth on a more stable basis.

On fiscal policy, R&I noted that Vietnam’s public debt as a share of GDP remained relatively low, providing fiscal headroom to increase development investment spending.

Although the budget deficit and public debt ratio are projected to rise in the coming period, R&I sees no concerns over debt sustainability, as expanded public investment is expected to support future growth while the Vietnamese government remains committed to controlling recurrent expenditure.

R&I noted that Vietnam continues to record a current account surplus, maintain foreign direct investment inflows and keep the country’s external debt burden relatively low, supporting the economy's resilience to external shocks.

At the same time, R&I highlighted several areas requiring continued attention, including credit growth, banking liquidity, real estate lending, the financial system's capacity to provide adequate funding and the level of foreign exchange reserves.

Amid continued volatility and challenges in the global economy, Vietnam's first-ever upgrade to investment grade by an international credit rating agency marks an important milestone in the country's reform process and efforts to improve its sovereign credit standing.

The result underscores Vietnam's solid macroeconomic foundations, sustained efforts to achieve high and sustainable growth, prudent public debt management and implementation of far-reaching reforms.

This, in turn, further strengthens Vietnam's credit standing in international markets, boosts investor confidence and creates more favourable conditions for mobilising long-term resources to propel socioeconomic development.

The Ministry of Finance and other government agencies will continue to work closely with R&I and other credit rating agencies, providing comprehensive and timely information on socioeconomic conditions, fiscal performance and public debt to ensure that assessments of Vietnam's sovereign credit profile are based on accurate and up-to-date information.

Status upgrade crucial to stock market growth Status upgrade crucial to stock market growth

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The barriers associated with market status upgrade The barriers associated with market status upgrade

As Vietnam’s stock market stands poised on the threshold of significant upgrades, there is an air of anticipation among experts and investors alike. Such a move would send positive signals, heralding both increased market liquidity and foreign investor participation, while also driving greater transparency in the marketplace.
Identifying key drivers for VN-Index in second half of 2025 Identifying key drivers for VN-Index in second half of 2025

Vietnam’s stock market is showing strong momentum heading into the second half of 2025, buoyed by economic growth, policy support, and potential reclassification, but key risks remain.
Stock market reforms target greater flexibility and efficiency Stock market reforms target greater flexibility and efficiency

Vietnam is studying stock market trading reforms, including longer trading hours and wider price bands, while preparing market infrastructure upgrades to improve efficiency without compromising safety and stability.

By Minh Thuy

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Vietnam credit rating R&I upgrade Investment grade Vietnam Economic growth Vietnam Public investment Vietnam Fiscal policy Vietnam Debt sustainability Vietnam

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