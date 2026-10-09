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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

12 localities achieve double-digit growth in first nine months

October 09, 2026 | 17:00
(0) user say
In the first nine months, regional GDP growth of 12 among 34 localities has been estimated at double-digits, contributing to national GDP growth at 9.01 per cent, the highest 15 years.
12 localities achieve double-digit growth in first nine months
12 localities achieved double-digit growth after nine months. Photo:thoibaotaichinh.vn

According to the National Statistics Office on October 5, GDP growth in the third quarter reached 9.95 per cent compared to the same period, approaching double digits and 1.45 percentage points higher than the growth rate of six months (8.49 per cent).

In the first nine months, the northern city of Quang Ninh led the group with growth of 12.54 per cent, followed by Ha Tinh province (12.36 per cent), the northern port city of Haiphong (12.06 per cent), and Bac Ninh city (11.81 per cent), and Ninh Binh province (11.31 per cent).

In the third quarter particularly, Quang Ninh led the way with a GDP growth rate of 15.54 per cent, followed by Ha Tinh at 12.36 per cent, Haiphong at 12.08 per cent, and Bac Ninh at 11.81 per cent.

Other localities posting double-digit growth included Thai Nguyen province (11.24 per cent), Hung Yen province (11.22 per cent), Khanh Hoa province (11.21 per cent), Danang city (10.31 per cent), Tay Ninh province (10.30 per cent), Phu Tho province (10.01 per cent), and Dong Nai city (10.01 per cent).

The strong performance across localities was primarily driven by robust growth in the industry, construction, and services sectors.

Under Resolution No.312/NQ-CP, issued on October 5 following the government's September 2026 meeting and online conference with localities, Prime Minister Le Minh Hung called for closer coordination of monetary, fiscal, and other macroeconomic policies to control inflation, maintain macroeconomic stability, and meet growth targets.

He also emphasised the need to stabilise monetary and foreign exchange markets, ensure liquidity, lower lending rates, and improve businesses' access to capital.

The government is looking to focus resources, prepare thoroughly, and ensure the progress and quality of reports and proposals submitted to the fourth Plenum of the 14th Central Committee, and draft laws and resolutions submitted to the 16th National Assembly for consideration and approval at its second session.

In addition, the PM asked for research and the incorporation of public opinion on important draft laws such as the amended land, housing and real estate business laws.

The resolution issued a key task for localities. The government requires nine localities to grow over 15 per cent in the fourth quarter, including Hanoi (16.55 per cent), Haiphong (15.39 per cent), Thanh Hoa (17.10 per cent), Can Tho (16.08 per cent), Vinh Long (17.25 per cent), Ca Mau (16.70 per cent), Quang Tri (16.64 per cent), Tuyen Quang (15.04 per cent), and Lang Son (18.41 per cent).

The government also called for faster disbursement of public investment capital and the urgent allocation of the remaining VND19.58 trillion ($744 million) in central budget funds, with the aim of disbursing 100 per cent of the assigned plan.

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TagTag:
GDP GRDP economic growth nine month government double-digit

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Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

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