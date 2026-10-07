VIB raises $1 billion from international markets in record funding plan

Photo: VIB

Announced on October 5, the plan sees Vietnam International Bank (VIB) complete a three-year syndicated loan of $285 million from nine financial institutions in Singapore, Malaysia, Taiwan, and Hong Kong. The transaction was jointly arranged by United Overseas Bank (UOB), Maybank Securities, and Cathay United Bank, which together with China Construction Bank acted as Mandated Lead Arrangers and Bookrunners. Five other international financial institutions also participated in the facility, and the loan has been disbursed in three tranches during 2026.

With a three-year tenor and a cost of funds about 30 basis points lower than VIB's previous syndicated loan, the transaction adds medium-term funding at a competitive cost. This helps the bank optimise its funding costs and manage its funding base more efficiently.

The transaction brought together seven long-standing partners that have joined several of VIB's previous syndicated loans, as well as two new partners. The continued commitment of existing partners reflects a durable relationship and their confidence in the bank. The addition of new partners also shows VIB's ability to access capital markets and expand its network of international financial institutions, particularly while global financial markets remain volatile.

Lee Chin Hwoi, managing director of Loan Financing Group, Group Investment Banking at UOB, said, “UOB has been a trusted partner to VIB for many years, supporting its growth through access to international funding markets. This transaction reflects both our confidence in VIB’s long-term prospects and the strength of our enduring partnership. As financial institutions across ASEAN seek to diversify their funding sources and strengthen balance sheet resilience, UOB remains committed to connecting clients with global capital and opportunities for sustainable growth.”

Photo: VIB

The $285 million loan is part of VIB's plan to raise $1 billion in medium and long-term funding from international markets in 2026. The bank is working with partners on subsequent transactions to diversify its funding structure and provide resources for growth in line with its business strategy. VIB's total outstanding foreign funding, including short, medium and long-term, currently stands at $1.6 billion and is expected to reach $2 billion in 2027.

On this direction, Han Ngoc Vu, CEO of VIB, said, “Completing the $285 million syndicated loan is an important step in VIB's plan to expand international funding in 2026. Beyond the size of the funding, we focus on cost of funds, tenor, and the diversity of our partners. More importantly, each transaction helps VIB broaden and deepen its relationships with international partners, while giving us greater independence and more diverse access to funding for our long-term development strategy.”

Expanding medium and long-term funding gives VIB more independence and flexibility in liquidity management and in matching the maturities of its funding with its lending needs. It also diversifies the bank's funding sources beyond customer deposits and domestic channels. The competitive cost of funds creates more room to manage costs and the funding structure, improving operating efficiency, and allowing the bank to develop credit solutions suited to customer needs.

Photo: VIB

Funds from the newly completed syndicated loan will help meet the credit needs of retail customers, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and other corporate clients, in line with the bank's business direction and risk management framework.

Earlier, in Q2/2026, VIB launched a VND15 trillion ($577.3 million) preferential lending programme with interest rates from 8 per cent per year, helping SMEs, manufacturers, import-export businesses, and supply chain participants access capital for their operations. For retail customers, VIB offers mortgages with fixed interest rates for up to five years, helping borrowers plan their financing costs and achieve their homeownership goals.

Alongside expanding its international funding, VIB continues to strengthen its capital base. Its charter capital reached VND37.35 trillion ($1.44 billion) after the bank issued more than 323 million shares to pay a 9.5 per cent stock dividend. As of the end of Q2 2026, the bank's outstanding loans reached nearly VND400 trillion ($15.4 billion), and profit before tax for the first six months exceeded VND5.18 trillion (almost $200 million).

Strengthening its own capital and adding medium and long-term international funding gives VIB a financial foundation to meet customer credit needs, while keeping its growth tied to liquidity management, risk control, and operating efficiency in the next stages of development.

VIB scales up operating footprint over 30 years Across 30 years in the business, VIB has scaled up its operating footprint, strengthening its position across the banking landscape.

VIB deploys Front Arena treasury and foreign exchange trading system on AWS On September 28, Vietnam International Bank put into operation its core system supporting treasury, foreign exchange, and financial-market trading activities, powered by Front Arena, the financial technology platform developed by FIS Global, on Amazon Web Services cloud infrastructure.