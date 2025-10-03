Vietnam amends Law on Civil Aviation to create drive airport investment

Deputy Minister of Construction Le Anh Tuan made the statement at a National Assembly's (NA) meeting on October 1.

Chairing the meeting, Vice Chairman of the National Assembly Nguyen Khac Dinh said that seven bills will be submitted to the NA for approval at its 10th session.

The NA meeting. Photo: MoC

Speaking at the meeting, Deputy Duong Khac Mai from Lam Dong expressed his high agreement with the comprehensive amendment of the 2006 Law on Civil Aviation of Vietnam.

He said that he agreed with the purpose of promulgating and the viewpoint of building the law to develop the civil aviation industry in line with the socialist-oriented market mechanism; creating an equal competitive environment for businesses.

At the same time, the draft law aims to clear bottlenecks, create new momentum for socio-economic development and international integration; ensure national defense, security, and socio-economic development in the new era.

Regarding some policies expected to be stipulated in other laws such as policies on investment, land, tax... deputies suggested that the drafting agency continue to research and review to specify more in the draft law.

According to the Deputy Minister, the draft law amends the provisions on aviation authorities and aviation security authorities to clearly define the state management authority, ensuring the requirements of the international convention. formation, member states must announce the focal point agency, which is responsible for implementing aviation safety.

Deputy Minister of Construction Le Anh Tuan. Photo: MoC

Regulations relating to the management, operation, and export of aircraft have been amended, specifying international rights for aircraft and aircraft equipment registered under the international registration system.

"This is to ensure compliance with relevant conventions and protocols, improve Vietnam's credit rating, and help Vietnamese aviation businesses to access credit sources to lease aircraft," said Tuan.

Regulations on the organisation, use, and exploitation of airspace and management of flight activities have also been altered according to provide of flexibility, optimising the exploitation of airspace for civil aviation and ensuring national defence, security, and information security, while complying with the Chicago Convention.

The draft also supplements regulations on investment, management, and operation of airports and airport facilities to facilitate investment.

The draft also has an additional chapter on the aviation safety management system to ensure that safety is the absolute priority for all aviation activities.

In addition, the draft adds regulations on research on applied science and technology, digital transformation, technology transfer, and aviation industry development.

