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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Booking.com finds Australian generational divide on sustainable travel

May 04, 2026 | 11:51
(0) user say
The online travel platform's research identified contrasting attitudes toward environmental tourism practices across age demographics.

SYDNEY, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Booking.com released its 11th annual research report into consumer attitudes and understanding of the social and environmental impact of travel. With insights from 32,500 travellers across 35 markets globally, including 1,000 from Australia, this year's research highlights a generational paradox.

While 83% of Australian travellers say that more sustainable travel is important to them, older generations demonstrate greater commitment through concrete actions, despite younger generations often expressing stronger sustainability intentions.

  • Older generations demonstrate greater commitment through concrete sustainable actions, with almost two–thirds of Boomers across Asia Pacific (63%) saying they will shop more at local, independent stores on their trips, three–quarters (75%) planning to reduce general waste, and 63% intending to reduce energy consumption, higher than Gen X, Millennials and Gen Z.
  • However, younger travellers are leading in cultural and conservation management; more than a quarter of Gen Z (27%) and Millennials (26%) participated in a tour or activity that contributed to the health or conservation of the local ecosystem or wildlife.
  • Extreme weather is actively reshaping travel choices. Nearly three-quarters of Australian travellers said they consider extreme weather risk when choosing both destination (72%), and timing (75%), and 27% reported having cancelled or changed trip plans in the past twelve months due to extreme weather or natural disaster.
  • Australian travellers are shifting when and where they travel, seeking reliable climates and comfort. 43% say they plan to avoid overcrowded tourist destinations, 42% plan to travel outside of peak season, and 26% will seek out destinations with cooler temperatures.
  • In 2025, travellers booked more than 100 million room nights on Booking.com at accommodation partners with a third-party sustainability certification, including at 363 third-party certified Australian properties.

To find Booking.com's full 2026 research, visit here.

By PR Newswire

Booking.com

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TagTag:
booking.com sustainable travel

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