Singapore International Festival of Arts announces Let's Play theme

SINGAPORE, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Organised by Arts House Group, Singapore International Festival of Arts (SIFA) returns from 15 to 30 May 2026 with the tagline "Let's Play!", inviting audiences to explore, experiment and connect through the arts. Led by Festival Director Chong Tze Chien, the Festival enters a new three-year curatorial arc tracing Singapore's performing arts landscape – honouring the past, examining the present and imagining the future.

SIFA 2026's five programming pillars offer diverse ways to experience the arts: Festival Stage for large-scale productions, Festival Village at the historic Empress Lawn for open-access performances against the city's National Monuments, Festival Play!Ground for interactive works and parades, Festival House for family-friendly experiences, and Festival Late Nites for night-time programming. Offerings span the Civic District to Singapore's newest digital district, bringing the Festival into the heartlands.

SIFA 2026 brings together powerful artistic voices from Singapore and around the world:

Last Rites by Liu Xiaoyi (Singapore) features theatre veterans from different cultures exploring themes of endings and legacy

Salesman之死 by playwright Jeremy Tiang and director Danny Yeo (Singapore) reimagines Arthur Miller's 1983 Beijing production of Death of a Salesman, questioning cultural ownership in an interconnected world

Strangely Familiar《熟悉的陌生》by T.H.E Dance Company (Singapore) features performers from the region exploring how culture, digital identities, and everyday norms intertwine in contemporary lives

Noli Timere by Rebecca Lazier (Canada) with Janet Echelman (United States) combines contemporary dance and avant-garde circus in an aerial performance

LACRIMA by Caroline Guiela Nguyen (France) explores the human world behind a fictional Parisian haute couture royal wedding commission

Hedda Gabler stars Lee Hye-young (South Korea) in a contemporary reimagining of Ibsen's classic, exploring desire, frustration, and societal constraints

Hamlet by Teatro La Plaza (Peru) features actors with Down syndrome, sharing their desires and frustrations through Shakespeare's tragedy

The Lighthouse by Patch Theatre (Australia) beckons families to an immersive performance that is part installation, part scientific quest, part rave

AUTOMATA, a late-night series curated by Hothouse (Singapore) explores ritual and machine bodies, featuring artists such as music producer Guzz (China)

For the full festival lineup and ticket sales, visit sifa.sg.