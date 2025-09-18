Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

UN Chief Taps NAVER CEO for Global Compact Board 2025

September 18, 2025 | 11:24
(0) user say
Appointment boosts tech sector voice in sustainable development, giving reporters UN Global Compact keywords and official press kit.

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- UN Secretary-General António Guterres, who serves as Board Chair of the UN Global Compact, today welcomed Choi Soo-yeon, CEO of Naver, to the UN Global Compact Advisory Board. The UN Global Compact is the world's largest corporate sustainability initiative.

Choi Soo-yeon became the CEO of Naver, South Korea's biggest internet company, in 2022. She is its second female CEO and its youngest non-founder CEO. A corporate/M&A lawyer by training at Yulchon and an LL.M. graduate of Harvard Law School (2018), she rejoined NAVER in 2019 to lead global business initiatives before taking the helm. As CEO, she is driving NAVER's AI-first global expansion—rolling out "on-service AI" across core products and launching NAVER Ventures in the United States to back high-potential startups and deepen international partnerships. Her governance, responsible-tech and cross-border operating experience aligns closely with the mission of the UN Global Compact; Naver has been an active participant of the UN Global Compact since 2014.

"Choi Soo-yeon brings deep expertise on how digital companies can create value and scale globally while upholding principles on responsible and sustainable business. We look forward to her participation on our Board as we mobilize business to deliver the Sustainable Development Goals," said Sanda Ojiambo, CEO and Executive Director of the UN Global Compact.

Lee Dong-Kurn, President of the UN Global Compact Network Korea stated "We are delighted that CEO Choi Soo-yeon has been appointed as a UN Global Compact board member, the first Korean in 17 years. We look forward to NAVER continuing to lead the establishment of a sustainable management ecosystem on the global stage and to playing an active role as a global leader through ongoing collaboration with the UN Global Compact."

As a special initiative of the UN Secretary-General, the UN Global Compact is a call to companies everywhere to align their operations and strategies with Ten Principles in the areas of human rights, labour, environment and anti-corruption. The UN Global Compact challenges businesses to take concrete actions to accelerate progress on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The UN Global Compact Board plays an important role in shaping the strategy and policy of the initiative, which acts as the UN flagship for responsible business action. Designed as a multi-stakeholder body, the Board provides ongoing strategic and policy advice for the initiative. Board members are considered champions who are willing and able to advance the mission of the UN Global Compact. They act in a personal, honorary and unpaid capacity.

For the current list of board members please refer to: www.unglobalcompact.org/about/governance/board/members

For more information, follow @globalcompact on social media and visit our website at unglobalcompact.org.

By PR Newswire

United Nations Global Compact

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
un UN Secretary Choi Soo-yeon Naver

Related Contents

NAVER CEO Joins UN Global Compact Board 2025 to steer AI Governance

NAVER CEO Joins UN Global Compact Board 2025 to steer AI Governance

Vietnam pledges to promote gender equality at UN meeting

Vietnam pledges to promote gender equality at UN meeting

Int’l community hails adoption of UN Convention against Cybercrime

Int’l community hails adoption of UN Convention against Cybercrime

Vietnam’s human rights record hailed at UN review

Vietnam’s human rights record hailed at UN review

165 million people fell into poverty in 3 years of crisis: UN

165 million people fell into poverty in 3 years of crisis: UN

Vietnam highlights digital technology application for gender equality at UN session

Vietnam highlights digital technology application for gender equality at UN session

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Dr Oregonin H Mart Launch 2025: Korean Skin Cream Sells Out in Minutes

Dr Oregonin H Mart Launch 2025: Korean Skin Cream Sells Out in Minutes

Yangtze River Civilization Forum 2025 Opens, Gathering Global River Experts

Yangtze River Civilization Forum 2025 Opens, Gathering Global River Experts

Hammock Cove Antigua Villas 2025 Debut with Private Infinity Pools

Hammock Cove Antigua Villas 2025 Debut with Private Infinity Pools

Greater Bay Area Arts Festival 2025 Kicks Off Fifth Edition

Greater Bay Area Arts Festival 2025 Kicks Off Fifth Edition

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Dr Oregonin H Mart Launch 2025: Korean Skin Cream Sells Out in Minutes

Dr Oregonin H Mart Launch 2025: Korean Skin Cream Sells Out in Minutes

Yangtze River Civilization Forum 2025 Opens, Gathering Global River Experts

Yangtze River Civilization Forum 2025 Opens, Gathering Global River Experts

Hammock Cove Antigua Villas 2025 Debut with Private Infinity Pools

Hammock Cove Antigua Villas 2025 Debut with Private Infinity Pools

Greater Bay Area Arts Festival 2025 Kicks Off Fifth Edition

Greater Bay Area Arts Festival 2025 Kicks Off Fifth Edition

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020