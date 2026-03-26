UBT251 achieves 2.16% HbA1c reduction in diabetes trial

1c

1c

GAUNG DONG, CHINA and BAGSVÆRD, DENMARK - Media OutReach Newswire - 25 March 2026 - The United Laboratories International Holdings Limited (TUL) and Novo Nordisk A/S (Novo Nordisk) today announced topline results from a Chinese phase 2 trial of UBT251, a triple agonist of the receptors for GLP-1, GIP, and glucagon (triple G).UBT251 is being jointly developed by TUL's wholly-owned subsidiary, The United Bio-Technology (Hengqin) Co., Ltd. (United Biotechnology) and Novo Nordisk under an agreement signed in March 2025. United Biotechnology is responsible for development in Chinese mainland, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan, while Novo Nordisk is responsible for development in the rest of the world.The trial, conducted by United Biotechnology, investigated the safety and efficacy of once-weekly injectable 2 mg, 4 mg and 6 mg doses of UBT251 compared to placebo and semaglutide 1 mg in Chinese people with type 2 diabetes. From a baseline mean glycated haemoglobin (HbA) of 8.12%, the highest mean HbAreduction observed for people treated with UBT251 was 2.16% compared to 1.77% for the semaglutide 1 mg group and 0.66% for the placebo group after 24 weeks of treatment.From a baseline mean body weight of 80.1 kg and a mean BMI of 29.1 kg/m², the mean body weight reduction in the UBT251 groups was up to 9.8% compared with 4.8% in the semaglutide 1 mg group and 1.4% in the placebo groupMoreover, UBT251 showed improvements relative to placebo on key secondary endpoints, including waist circumference, blood pressure and lipids. The safety and tolerability profile of UBT251 appeared consistent with what has been observed in other clinical trials with triple-G agonists."The success of the phase 2 trial for UBT251 in Chinese patients with type 2 diabetes marks a significant milestone in the innovative development of TUL," remarked Mr Tsoi Hoi Shan, Chairman of TUL. "We will fully advance the phase 3 trial in China, committed to providing superior treatment options for patients worldwide.""Following the recent positive read-out of phase 2 data in people with overweight or obesity, we are encouraged to see the results of this trial, which also demonstrate the potential of UBT251 in a type 2 diabetes population," said Martin Holst Lange, executive vice president, chief scientific officer and head of Research and Development at Novo Nordisk. "Novo Nordisk will initiate a global phase 2 trial with UBT251 in people with type 2 diabetes later this year, and we are already conducting a global phase 2 trial in weight management that will read out next year."Novo Nordisk's recently initiated global phase 1b/2a trial is investigating the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics of different doses of UBT251 for up to 28 weeks in around 330 people living with overweight or obesity. Topline data from that trial is expected in 2027. Novo Nordisk expects to initiate the global phase 2 trial with UBT251 in people with type 2 diabetes in the second half of 2026.United Biotechnology will present detailed data from the Chinese phase 2 trial at a medical congress later this year. Based on the results of this trial, the company is planning to initiate two phase 3 trials in Chinese patients with type 2 diabetes.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

For more information, please visit www.tul.com.cn.