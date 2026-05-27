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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

AI redefines antique beauty with Yung Yau College's digital art competition

May 27, 2026 | 10:51
(0) user say
Yung Yau College organised an AI and XR digital arts education programme, challenging students to blend artificial intelligence with antique design.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire – 26 May 2026 – What sparks will fly when the elegance of traditional antique treasures meets the cutting-edge technologies of artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (XR)? The "Robert Chang AI x XR Digital Arts Education Program" series of events, organized by Shun Tak Fraternal Association Yung Yau College and sponsored by the Robert Chang Art Education Charitable Foundation, has successfully concluded. The achievement exhibition, held recently at the Hong Kong Arts Centre, featured Ms. Alice Mak, Secretary for Home Affairs and Youth Affairs, as the officiating guest. She joined elites from the education, arts, and innovation and technology sectors to witness how secondary school students are using technology to inherit Chinese culture.

局長細心寧聽同學導賞2

A Dialogue Across Centuries: Giving Antiques New Life with AI

This project pays tribute to Robert Chang Chung Shien, a legendary collector of the 20th century. Chang dedicated his life to promoting Chinese art internationally and assisted Christie's in establishing itself in Hong Kong. Yung Yau College, upholding the spirit of innovative education, infuses Chang's philosophy of "eagerness to learn and seek innovation" into STEAM education.

The competition attracted nearly a thousand teachers and students from 40 primary and secondary schools across Hong Kong. Participants went beyond textbook knowledge, learning AI image generation and XR platform applications through more than ten "STREAM workshops" organized by Yung Yau College. Finalists received personal guidance from sculptor Ban Zhang Zhe, learning to apply "antique" coloring and texture to 3D printed models, achieving a transformation from digital virtual to physical art creation.

Secretary for Home Affairs and Youth Affairs, Ms. Alice Mak Mei-kuen SBS JP, encouraged the students to maintain their enthusiasm and contribute to the nation's innovation and technology development.

At the awards ceremony, she noted that while the path of innovation and technology is full of challenges, it also holds limitless possibilities. She hoped that the students would study diligently, continue to maintain their enthusiasm for science and their spirit of innovation, and contribute to the development of innovation and technology in Hong Kong as well as the nation in the future.

Among the award-winning works, many students demonstrated a humanistic concern beyond their years. Zhuang Eric, a member of the winning team from Yung Yau College, shared his creative journey, stating that the inspiration for his work stemmed from his feelings about the global situation. "We sketched a vision of 'peace and joy' within the imagery of rubble. The most challenging test was not technical, but the 'resonance' among the team members. Through countless collaborations, we merged our shared imaginations of future cities and the texture of ruins." Zhuang also served as a docent, deeply feeling that the soul of his creation reverberated and was affirmed when interacting with the audience.

The four-day exhibition at the Pao Galleries of the Hong Kong Arts Centre successfully attracted nearly 600 visitors, including tourists, educators, and students and teachers from special schools. One of the exhibition's highlights was the "Chang Chung Shien's Virtual Museum of Antiques and Artifacts," which reinterprets artifact patterns and historical symbols using contemporary technology. To promote inclusion among people with and without disabilities and to popularize art-based technology education, tactile displays and guided tours for students were also provided to cater to an array of visitors.

Shun Tak Fraternal Association Yung Yau College stated that this project successfully echoed the government's "Youth Development Blueprint", not only broadening students' creative horizons but also proving that AI and XR technologies can serve as a bridge connecting tradition and the future, injecting new and vibrant ideas into Chinese culture. The school will continue to cultivate young people with a "global perspective, devotion to the nation, and creative thinking".

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Shun Tak Fraternal Association Yung Yau College

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
Yung Yau Digital art competition artificial intelligence XR digital arts

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