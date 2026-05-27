Bhutan and EtonHouse forge landmark partnership for nation's first international school

THIMPHU, BHUTAN - Media OutReach Newswire - 26 May 2026 - In a landmark collaboration between the Ministry of Education and Skills Development (MoESD) of Bhutan and the EtonHouse International Education Group, EtonHouse Bhutan International School will open its doors as the nation’s first international K–12 school in Academic Year 26/27, marking a milestone that underscores Bhutan’s commitment to building human capital for a rapidly evolving global economy.

Ng Yi-Xian, Group CEO, EtonHouse International Education Group and Tshewang Chophel Dorji, Secretary, Ministry of Education and Skills Development

Research and Innovation Centre, integrating the Library, STEAM and ICT to support inquiry, experimentation and interdisciplinary learning

Dedicated Science Laboratories, designed for hands-on learning across Biology, Chemistry and Physics

Cultural Learning Spaces, honouring Bhutanese History and Dzongkha as integral parts of the curriculum

Multipurpose Sports Hall, supporting physical development, teamwork and wellbeing

Dedicated Performing Arts Studio, enabling expression through music, drama and movement

Reggio-inspired Ateliers, where children explore ideas through the hundred languages of expression, including light, sound, clay, mark-making and natural materials

Founded in Singapore over 30 years ago, EtonHouse today operates over 100 schools across eight countries, and is widely recognised for its inquiry-led approach to international education.The partnership positions EtonHouse as a long-term education partner to Bhutan, focused on listening, learning, and co-creating a school experience that honours Bhutanese culture and strengthens capability within the region. Professional development and education conferences will support collaboration among educators across Bhutan, enabling professional exchange and high-quality practice, contributing to a strong, future-ready pedagogical landscape.A shared vision for Bhutan’s future education landscapeEtonHouse Bhutan aligns with the Royal Government’s vision to nurture world-class talent through greater access to high-quality international education. The school is designed to develop globally competent learners rooted in Bhutan’s cultural heritage and the principles of Gross National Happiness. This partnership reflects Singapore’s enduring contribution to international education, sharing a model that harmonises academic rigour with Asian values, creativity and innovation, advancing Bhutan’s long-term educational aspirations.The school will offer a seamless K–12 pathway for over 500 students. In the Early Years, children will experience the EtonHouse Inquire. Think. Learn curriculum inspired by the Reggio Emilia approach. Primary students will engage in the International Primary Curriculum alongside Singapore Mathematics and UK-aligned core subjects, progressing to the Cambridge Lower Secondary, IGCSE and International A Level qualifications from Cambridge. Bhutanese History and Dzongkha remain integral, complemented by a multilingual language programme offering English, Dzongkha and Mandarin, alongside a strong emphasis on STEM, sustainability and holistic wellbeing.said Tshewang C. Dorji, Secretary of the Ministry of Education & Skills Development.said Ng Yi-Xian, Group CEO of the EtonHouse International Education Group.Creating Opportunities for Students and Advancing Educator ExcellenceA dedicated scholarship scheme will provide full tuition sponsorship to up to ten outstanding Bhutanese students, reinforcing the school’s commitment to accessibility and national talent development.EtonHouse will leverage its membership in the Reggio Children International Network to provide preschool educators in Bhutan with access to internationally recognised Reggio Children expertise, professional learning and regional educator exchange, strengthening teaching practice across the region.A campus that celebrates Bhutanese identity and global perspectiveEvelyn Tay, CEO of EtonHouse International Education Group, Singapore and EtonHouse Bhutan International School.The purpose-built campus reflects a thoughtful fusion of traditional Bhutanese craftsmanship and contemporary collegiate design. Learning environments are designed in calm, neutral tones, reflecting the EtonHouse approach to inquiry-led, child-centered learning.Students will have access to facilities including:Next stepsWith enrolments opening for Nursery 1 to Year 5 (from 3 to 10 years) and plans to expand progressively to serve students aged up to 18 years, families interested in discovering more about EtonHouse Bhutan International School are warmly invited to attend our Experience Day on 30 May. This special event offers an opportunity to find out more and experience what defines the EtonHouse approach.For more information, please visit etonhouse.edu.sg/bhutan.https://www.etonhouse.edu.sg/

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