Vantage Markets recognised for threat intelligence collaboration

December 22, 2025 | 11:26
(0) user say
The brokerage was acknowledged for its cybersecurity partnership that shares real-time data on financial market threats.

SYDNEY, Dec. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704), a global cybersecurity leader, today announced that Vantage Markets has been honoured with its Innovation Partnership Award, recognising the organisation's pioneering approach to strengthening cyber resilience and its strategic collaboration with Trend Micro.

Vantage Markets' group of companies operates across more than 30 global offices, while Vantage Markets is recognised as one of the world's leading multi-asset trading platforms. Its focus on reliability, speed, and user experience has made it the number one trading platform in Australia and number two globally. Facing rapid growth and an increasingly complex global threat landscape, the organisation has invested heavily in establishing an integrated, intelligence-driven cybersecurity foundation.

Since 2021, Vantage Markets and Trend Micro have built a close partnership. Through this collaboration, Vantage Markets has scaled its security capability into a global function, leveraging real-time threat intelligence and unified visibility across critical environments.

Eric Cheng, Head of Cyber and Information Security, Vantage Markets: "Security underpins every aspect of the trading experience we deliver. Working with Trend Micro has allowed us to mature our security operations far faster than we could have alone. The ability to correlate cloud, workload, and identity telemetry in one place has fundamentally changed how we detect and respond to threats across our global footprint. This recognition reflects our commitment to continuously raising the bar for resilience, not just for our own organisation, but for the broader financial services ecosystem."

Vantage Markets has deployed a comprehensive suite of Trend Micro solutions within the Vision One AI-Powered Enterprise Cybersecurity Platform, including, Trend Vision One™ Cyber Risk Exposure Management (CREM), Trend Vision One™ XDR for Endpoints, Trend Vision One™ Endpoint Security, Trend Vision One™ Cloud Security and Trend Service One™. This integrated approach has delivered enhanced visibility across cloud, users, and applications; faster detection and response; and a consistent security experience across its rapidly expanding global presence.

Complementing this technology foundation, the Vantage security team holds globally recognised certifications, including CISSP, CCSP, CISM, CRISC, CRT, OSCP, CDPSE, and CISA, and has extensive experience in bank-grade security architecture and global red-team operations. This expertise ensures user accounts and assets are safeguarded by highly qualified professionals with proven capabilities.

Innovation driven by insight and shared intelligence

A key factor recognised by the award is Vantage Markets' continuous contribution to the broader cybersecurity community. The organisation regularly shares intelligence on emerging threat actors, participates in private product previews, and provides feedback that directly informs Trend Micro's platform evolution.

This collaborative model has strengthened both organisations' capabilities, enabling Trend Micro to refine threat detection and response technologies while empowering Vantage Markets with deeper situational awareness and real-time threat context.

Strengthening cyber resilience across financial services

Financial institutions globally continue to face increasingly sophisticated and fast-moving cyber threats. For Vantage Markets, the ability to unify telemetry, automate risk identification, and accelerate investigation workflows has been central to its security transformation.

The Trend Vision One™ platform has played a foundational role in delivering these outcomes, enabling more integrated protection across cloud infrastructure, workloads, identity, and user activity.

Srujan Talakokkula, Managing Director, Trend Micro Commercial ANZ: "Vantage Markets is a prime example of what's possible when organisations treat cybersecurity as a strategic enabler. Their pace of adoption, willingness to collaborate, and contribution to threat intelligence have directly influenced how we evolve our platform. By consolidating visibility and automating high-value security workflows, they've built a resilient and scalable model that sets a benchmark for financial services organisations across the region. We're proud to support their journey and excited for what comes next."

Looking ahead

The recognition marks a significant milestone in Trend Micro and Vantage Markets' ongoing partnership, reinforcing their shared commitment to improving cybersecurity readiness across the financial services sector.

As Vantage Markets continues to expand its global presence, the organisation is committed to strengthening financial-grade security for the long term. It will further leverage Trend Micro's AI-powered platform to advance its security vision, enhancing compliance, fortifying cloud protection, and ensuring safer experiences for clients worldwide.

Vantage

Vantage Markets trend micro cybersecurity partnership collaboration financial market threats

