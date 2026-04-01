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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

TRATON and Applied Intuition launch unified truck software platform

April 01, 2026 | 11:05
(0) user say
The Volkswagen commercial vehicle group and autonomous technology provider introduced an operating system standardizing digital capabilities across Scania, MAN, International and Navistar brands.

MUNICH and SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The TRATON GROUP and Applied Intuition, Inc., the leading physical AI company, today announced TRATON ONE OS, a next-generation software-defined vehicle platform that will power all new vehicles across TRATON's four brands: Scania, MAN, International and Volkswagen Truck & Bus. Building on more than a year of co-development, the two companies are deploying a single unified platform that's at the forefront of innovation to deliver benefits to customers:

  • Prevent costly downtime: The system's unified data access is designed to enable predictive maintenance capabilities that allow fleet operators to identify and address potential mechanical issues before they lead to breakdowns, service recalls or unplanned downtime.
  • Future-proof fleets: Customers will be able to receive new applications, features and full-cabin user-interface upgrades via over-the-air software updates, eliminating many workshop visits and allowing vehicles to improve throughout their operational life.
  • Unlock the autonomous future: The platform's adaptive middleware is designed to serve as a foundation for autonomous driving systems, enabling TRATON to layer autonomous capabilities onto the same architecture over time.

Designed to bring the speed, flexibility and continuous update cycles of modern software development to the commercial vehicle industry, TRATON ONE OS will operate on all high-performance computers (HPCs) in TRATON's new vehicle architecture. The platform supports multiple hardware chipsets and global regulatory environments while giving TRATON teams a common foundation to build on — all without compromising each brand's distinct customer experience. Testing of the first integrated ECU hardware will begin in April 2026, with rollout across new trucks targeted for 2028.

"Our collaboration with Applied Intuition brings together TRATON's deep expertise in commercial vehicles, including strength in modularization and in-house application-function software development, with Applied Intuition's leading software capabilities," said Stefan Teuchert, Senior Vice President EE Platform at TRATON GROUP. "With TRATON ONE OS, we combine strong building blocks from Applied Intuition, TRATON and the open source community to create a worldwide cutting-edge EE platform, delivering fast new functions and services to the customer, while still preserving what makes each of our brands unique."

The platform is being co-developed as a white-box modular architecture that combines TRATON's internal development with Applied Intuition's Vehicle OS for trucking, as well as trusted third-party and open-source components. This modular approach allows TRATON to replace or consolidate compute units over time without fragmenting the software stack or rewriting the platform or applications, supporting the company's long-term ambition to move toward fewer, more powerful high-performance computers.

"Working closely with TRATON, we're building the next generation of software-defined commercial vehicles," said Qasar Younis, co-founder and CEO of Applied Intuition. "TRATON ONE OS creates a platform that allows trucks to continuously evolve through software updates while giving TRATON the flexibility to build and scale capabilities across its global brands."

To learn more, contact press@applied.co

By PR Newswire

Applied Intuition, Inc.

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TagTag:
TRATON Applied Intuition TRATON ONE OS

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