Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Applied Intuition partners with LG Innotek on autonomous vehicles

March 30, 2026 | 09:59
(0) user say
The American simulation software provider and South Korean automotive components supplier formed an alliance to accelerate self-driving technology development.

SUNNYVALE, Calif. and SEOUL, South Korea, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Applied Intuition, Inc. and LG Innotek today announced a strategic partnership optimizing Applied Intuition's Self Driving System (SDS) to work seamlessly with LG Innotek's high-performance camera, lidar, and radar sensors, helping automakers build safe and scalable autonomous vehicles.

By combining real-world testing with simulation-based validation optimized for LG Innotek's best-in-class sensors, Applied Intuition is now offering OEMs an expedited path to develop production-ready autonomy systems using cutting-edge hardware.

"Autonomous vehicles will only scale if the hardware and software ecosystems evolve together," said Qasar Younis, co-founder and CEO of Applied Intuition. "By working directly with LG Innotek, we're making it easier for automakers to evaluate sensors, validate performance in simulation and on real roads, and ultimately move autonomy systems from development into production."

As part of the collaboration, LG Innotek's sensors will be deployed on Applied Intuition's autonomous development vehicles operating across the company's global test fleet. These vehicles operate in multiple regions, providing perception system feedback and reference data for evaluating and improving sensor performance.

In addition to real-world testing, LG Innotek will integrate digital versions of its sensors—including cameras, lidar, and radar—into Applied Intuition's simulation environment. This will allow automakers to evaluate sensor performance in virtual scenarios during development, enabling faster iteration and reducing the engineering complexity associated with integrating sensors and autonomy software from multiple vendors.

The partnership also supports LG Innotek's plans to strengthen its technological competitiveness in automotive autonomy. By leveraging Applied Intuition's software platform and global operational experience in autonomy testing, LG Innotek plans to operate its own autonomous test vehicles in Korea, which is expected to significantly shorten the development timeline for its new complex sensing solutions currently under development.

"Through this collaboration with Applied Intuition, which holds world-leading software technology, we will provide customers with exceptional solutions that set a new standard in autonomous driving," said Hyuksoo Moon, CEO of LG Innotek. "This partnership will propel LG Innotek to global top-tier status in the field of mobility robotics sensing solutions, making it a leader of the physical AI era."

By pairing sensors and autonomy software early in the development process, the collaboration simplifies how automakers design and validate autonomous systems. This integrated approach reduces engineering overhead, dramatically shortens development timelines, and enables OEMs to bring autonomous vehicles to market more quickly.

While the initial focus is automotive, this type of tightly integrated sensing hardware and autonomy software is relevant across other industries and partnerships, and could support future applications in robotics and drones.

To learn more about how Applied Intuition is building the future of physical intelligence, visit applied.co or contact press@applied.co.

By PR Newswire

Applied Intuition, Inc.

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Applied Intuition LG Innotek

Related Contents

LG Innotek earns CDP Leadership A rating for third year

LG Innotek earns CDP Leadership A rating for third year

LG Innotek unveils next gen under display camera at CES 2026

LG Innotek unveils next gen under display camera at CES 2026

LG Innotek retains automotive lighting innovation crown

LG Innotek retains automotive lighting innovation crown

LG Innotek ramps up talent recruitment in Vietnam to boost production

LG Innotek ramps up talent recruitment in Vietnam to boost production

LG Innotek Vietnam 2025: Optics Talent Hiring Spree Speeds Up

LG Innotek Vietnam 2025: Optics Talent Hiring Spree Speeds Up

LG units in Haiphong seek $100 million support package

LG units in Haiphong seek $100 million support package

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

DJ Snake headlines harbourfront concert

DJ Snake headlines harbourfront concert

TAG Macau wins best FBO award at 2026 AIN Awards

TAG Macau wins best FBO award at 2026 AIN Awards

StarCharge launches CEC-approved V2G charger in Australia

StarCharge launches CEC-approved V2G charger in Australia

DMI 2026 annual summit concludes in Hong Kong

DMI 2026 annual summit concludes in Hong Kong

Scot Louie curates trend collection for SHEIN

Scot Louie curates trend collection for SHEIN

Foshan launches Guangdong's first international medical pilot

Foshan launches Guangdong's first international medical pilot

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

DJ Snake headlines harbourfront concert

DJ Snake headlines harbourfront concert

TAG Macau wins best FBO award at 2026 AIN Awards

TAG Macau wins best FBO award at 2026 AIN Awards

StarCharge launches CEC-approved V2G charger in Australia

StarCharge launches CEC-approved V2G charger in Australia

DMI 2026 annual summit concludes in Hong Kong

DMI 2026 annual summit concludes in Hong Kong

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020