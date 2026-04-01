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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Applied Intuition launches mobile operations center for autonomous systems

April 01, 2026 | 12:00
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The autonomous vehicle technology company released Applied Edge, a transportable command facility for managing self-driving fleet deployments.

SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Applied Intuition, Inc., the leading physical AI company, today launched the first mobile operations center purpose-built for developing, testing and operating autonomous systems. Applied Edge packages rugged compute, satellite and radio communications, and the Axion autonomy toolchain into a field-deployable node, enabling teams to build, iterate and operate at mission speed without standing up new infrastructure.

"Applied Intuition is collapsing the distance between the lab and the mission," said Qasar Younis, co-founder and CEO of Applied Intuition. "Today, every team building advanced autonomous systems hits the same wall: the exercise ends, the racks go dark and the telemetry sits in the field while the clock resets in the office. The cycle of standing up and tearing down autonomy stacks between events is over. The teams that move at mission speed will define the future of autonomous systems, and Edge is how they get there."

Deploy where the mission is. Pick up where you left off.

Defense autonomy is moving fast, but the infrastructure behind it has not kept up. Government test ranges — designed for hardware, not software — add months of scheduling overhead and offer no persistent DevSecOps environments. The gap between autonomy needs and infrastructure has never been wider.

As autonomy programs move from one-off demonstrations to repeated field operations, teams need software-defined infrastructure that stays warm between events. The same pressure exists in defense and in heavy industry: mining, construction and other environments where machines must be developed and validated where they work, not only in the lab.

Axion Sim and Mission Control run natively on Edge so teams can plan missions, replay logs, evaluate behavior, coordinate multi-asset operations and stream live telemetry, all from a single platform deployed wherever the mission demands.

Key capabilities include:

  • Show up, power on and get to work: Edge node arrives self-sufficient with power, HVAC, rugged compute servers, 5G/Starlink communications, and operator workstations ready on arrival with no build-out required.
  • No resets or rework: Data, models, and workflows persist between test events. Teams pick up where they left off with no lost context and no wasted setup days.
  • Build, test and iterate at the edge: Axion tooling provides a complete development environment at the test site.
  • Secure, compliant environments: Edge supports SCIF/SAPF configurations and enables classified programs to operate from Edge without requiring fixed facilities.

Edge is available now. For more information, visit applied.co.

By PR Newswire

Applied Intuition, Inc.

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TagTag:
Applied Intuition Mobile operations center Autonomous vehicle technology

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