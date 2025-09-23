Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Tohoku Autumn Foliage 2025: Top Five October Leaf Spots Revealed

September 23, 2025 | 14:56
(0) user say
Naruko Gorge and Hachimantai lead the list, offering travel blogs Japan autumn leaves keywords and interactive map for planners.
TOKYO, JAPAN - Media OutReach Newswire - 22 September 2025 - As summer ends and autumn arrives, the mountains and valleys of Japan's Tohoku region are transformed into vibrant landscapes of autumn foliage, resembling a breathtaking painting. With the JR EAST PASS (Tohoku Area) offered by JR East, you can enjoy Japan's renowned autumn foliage spots at great value.

This time, we would like to introduce some of the best autumn foliage spots in Tohoku, Japan. As the upcoming holidays approach, why not take a trip to fully enjoy the beauty of autumn leaves?

Recommended Autumn Foliage Spots in Tohoku

A renowned autumn foliage destination representing Tohoku, Mt. Hakkoda is covered with vibrant beech and maple trees in shades of red and yellow. The view of the autumn leaves from the ropeway is especially spectacular. Visitors can also stroll through the marshlands near the summit or enjoy hiking while taking in the colorful scenery. The foliage changes its appearance depending on the angle of sunlight, making it a perfect spot for photography.
  • Best Time to See Autumn Foliage: Late September to mid-October
  • Access (from Tokyo Station):
  • Shin-Aomori Station: Approx. 3 hours 30 minutes by Tohoku Shinkansen
  • Aomori Station: Approx. 5 minutes by JR Ōu Main Line
  • Mt. Hakkoda: Approx. 1 hour by JR Bus, get off at Hakkoda Ropeway Station
Famous for its breathtaking autumn colors, Mt. Kurikoma is often called the "Carpet of the Gods." From the summit, you can look down on a stunning gradation of foliage that can only be seen here. It is also highly recommended for hiking enthusiasts.
  • Best Time to See Autumn Foliage: Late September to mid-October
  • Access (from Tokyo Station):
  • Kurikoma-Kōgen Station: Approx. 2 hours by Tohoku Shinkansen
  • From Kurikoma-Kōgen Station, take the Kurikoma Autumn Foliage Shuttle Bus (※)
  • Mt. Kurikoma: Get off at Iwakagami-daira
※ The Kurikoma Autumn Foliage Shuttle Bus operates only for a limited period and requires advance reservation.
For details, please check the reservation website below:
https://japanbusonline.com/zh-tw/CourseDetail/index/10401010201

At the foot of Mt. Hakkoda lies Sukayu Onsen, one of Japan's most famous hot springs. In October, the surrounding mountains are painted in brilliant reds and yellows, enveloping the entire hot spring town in a magical autumn atmosphere.

One of the highlights is Jigokunuma (Hell Pond), a popular spot where the vivid crimson and golden autumn leaves are beautifully reflected on the unique emerald-green surface of the pond, enriched with hot spring minerals. Here, visitors can indulge in the luxury of experiencing both hot springs and autumn foliage at the same time.
  • Best Time to See Autumn Foliage: Early to mid-October
  • Access (from Tokyo Station):
  • Shin-Aomori Station: Approx. 3 hours 30 minutes by Tohoku Shinkansen
  • Sukayu Onsen: Approx. 1 hour 30 minutes by JR Bus, get off at Sukayu Onsen-mae
Stretching for 14 kilometers, the autumn foliage along Oirase Gorge is a must-see. Walking amidst brilliant red and yellow leaves while listening to the sound of the clear stream and waterfalls is a truly special experience. The combination of waterfalls, rocks, moss, splashing water, and autumn leaves creates breathtaking scenery perfect for photography.At the source of the gorge, Lake Towada, you can enjoy a magical view of the autumn colors surrounding the lakeshore, reflected beautifully on the water's surface. In particular, the reflection of the foliage on the lake at sunset is sure to become one of the highlights of your trip.
  • Best Time to See Autumn Foliage: Mid-October to late November
  • Access (from Tokyo Station):
  • Hachinohe Station: Approx. 3 hours by Tohoku Shinkansen
  • From Hachinohe Station West Exit, take the JR Bus Oirase-go (※)
  • Oirase Gorge: Get off at Kumoi-no-Nagare bus stop, approx. 15 minutes on foot
※ The JR Bus Oirase-go requires advance reservation. For details, please check the website below:
https://www.jrbustohoku.co.jp/towadako-oirase/ct/

The autumn foliage decorating the cliffs and gorge is a highlight of Naruko Gorge, with the view from Ōfukazawa Bridge considered one of the most iconic autumn landscapes in Tohoku. Hot spring resorts are also located nearby, allowing visitors to enjoy both autumn leaves and hot springs in one trip.
  • Best Time to See Autumn Foliage: Mid-October to early November
  • Access (from Tokyo Station):
  • Furukawa Station: Approx. 2 hours by Tohoku Shinkansen
  • Naruko Gorge: Approx. 40 minutes by JR Rikuu East Line to Naruko Onsen Station
At the heart of Hiraizumi, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, stands Chūson-ji Temple. While it is most famous for the glittering Konjikidō (Golden Hall), the autumn foliage that colors the temple grounds in October is equally unmissable.

The approach to the temple is lined with vividly colored maple and Japanese maple trees, which, combined with the historic temple architecture, create a solemn and majestic atmosphere. In particular, the autumn foliage surrounding the Konjikidō offers both grandeur and elegance, captivating all who visit.
  • Best Time to See Autumn Foliage: Mid-October to mid-November
  • Access (from Tokyo Station):
  • Ichinoseki Station: Approx. 2 hours 30 minutes by Tohoku Shinkansen
  • Chūson-ji Temple: Approx. 10 minutes by JR Tohoku Main Line to Hiraizumi Station, then about 20 minutes on foot
Enjoy Tohoku's Autumn Foliage and Local Cuisine
After exploring the autumn leaves, savoring the local delicacies of each region is another highlight of the journey. From Sendai's famous gyūtan (grilled beef tongue) in Miyagi Prefecture, to Morioka reimen (cold noodles) in Iwate Prefecture, and kiritanpo (grilled rice skewers) in Akita, Tohoku is full of seasonal flavors to enjoy in autumn.

Travel Smart with the JR EAST PASS (Tohoku Area)
The JR EAST PASS (Tohoku Area) is a rail pass designed for international travelers, perfect for touring and staying longer in the Tohoku region of Japan. You can choose either a 5-day or 10-day option depending on the length of your trip, and during the validity period, you can enjoy unlimited travel on reserved seats of Shinkansen and limited express trains throughout eastern Japan, including Tohoku. With its great value, it is the ideal way to explore Tohoku's autumn foliage spots.

For more details, please visit the official JR East website:
https://www.jreast.co.jp/zh-CHT/multi/pass/eastpass_t.html

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By East Japan Railway Company (JR East)

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Tohoku JREast Autumn Foliage Tohoku Tohoku Autumn Leaves Japan Autumn Leaves

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Ham Kiem II Industrial Park attracts Japanese businesses

Ham Kiem II Industrial Park attracts Japanese businesses

Costco seeks to invest in Vietnam

Costco seeks to invest in Vietnam

Vietjet chairwoman: every aircraft brings trust, employment, and prosperity

Vietjet chairwoman: every aircraft brings trust, employment, and prosperity

iSense Global secures investment from DNAKE to accelerate smart city expansion

iSense Global secures investment from DNAKE to accelerate smart city expansion

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020