Tohoku Autumn Foliage 2025: Top Five October Leaf Spots Revealed

Best Time to See Autumn Foliage: Late September to mid-October

Access (from Tokyo Station):

Shin-Aomori Station: Approx. 3 hours 30 minutes by Tohoku Shinkansen

Aomori Station: Approx. 5 minutes by JR Ōu Main Line

Mt. Hakkoda: Approx. 1 hour by JR Bus, get off at Hakkoda Ropeway Station

Best Time to See Autumn Foliage: Late September to mid-October

Access (from Tokyo Station):

Kurikoma-Kōgen Station: Approx. 2 hours by Tohoku Shinkansen

From Kurikoma-Kōgen Station, take the Kurikoma Autumn Foliage Shuttle Bus (※)

(※) Mt. Kurikoma: Get off at Iwakagami-daira

Best Time to See Autumn Foliage: Early to mid-October

Access (from Tokyo Station):

Shin-Aomori Station: Approx. 3 hours 30 minutes by Tohoku Shinkansen

Sukayu Onsen: Approx. 1 hour 30 minutes by JR Bus, get off at Sukayu Onsen-mae

Best Time to See Autumn Foliage: Mid-October to late November

Access (from Tokyo Station):

Hachinohe Station: Approx. 3 hours by Tohoku Shinkansen

From Hachinohe Station West Exit, take the JR Bus Oirase-go (※)

(※) Oirase Gorge: Get off at Kumoi-no-Nagare bus stop, approx. 15 minutes on foot

Best Time to See Autumn Foliage: Mid-October to early November

Access (from Tokyo Station):

Furukawa Station: Approx. 2 hours by Tohoku Shinkansen

Naruko Gorge: Approx. 40 minutes by JR Rikuu East Line to Naruko Onsen Station

Best Time to See Autumn Foliage: Mid-October to mid-November

Access (from Tokyo Station):

Ichinoseki Station: Approx. 2 hours 30 minutes by Tohoku Shinkansen

Chūson-ji Temple: Approx. 10 minutes by JR Tohoku Main Line to Hiraizumi Station, then about 20 minutes on foot

TOKYO, JAPAN - Media OutReach Newswire - 22 September 2025 - As summer ends and autumn arrives, the mountains and valleys of Japan's Tohoku region are transformed into vibrant landscapes of autumn foliage, resembling a breathtaking painting. With the JR EAST PASS (Tohoku Area) offered by JR East, you can enjoy Japan's renowned autumn foliage spots at great value.This time, we would like to introduce some of the best autumn foliage spots in Tohoku, Japan. As the upcoming holidays approach, why not take a trip to fully enjoy the beauty of autumn leaves?A renowned autumn foliage destination representing Tohoku, Mt. Hakkoda is covered with vibrant beech and maple trees in shades of red and yellow. The view of the autumn leaves from the ropeway is especially spectacular. Visitors can also stroll through the marshlands near the summit or enjoy hiking while taking in the colorful scenery. The foliage changes its appearance depending on the angle of sunlight, making it a perfect spot for photography.Famous for its breathtaking autumn colors, Mt. Kurikoma is often called the "Carpet of the Gods." From the summit, you can look down on a stunning gradation of foliage that can only be seen here. It is also highly recommended for hiking enthusiasts.※ Theoperates only for a limited period and requires advance reservation.For details, please check the reservation website below:https://japanbusonline.com/zh-tw/CourseDetail/index/10401010201At the foot of Mt. Hakkoda lies Sukayu Onsen, one of Japan's most famous hot springs. In October, the surrounding mountains are painted in brilliant reds and yellows, enveloping the entire hot spring town in a magical autumn atmosphere.One of the highlights is Jigokunuma (Hell Pond), a popular spot where the vivid crimson and golden autumn leaves are beautifully reflected on the unique emerald-green surface of the pond, enriched with hot spring minerals. Here, visitors can indulge in the luxury of experiencing both hot springs and autumn foliage at the same time.Stretching for 14 kilometers, the autumn foliage along Oirase Gorge is a must-see. Walking amidst brilliant red and yellow leaves while listening to the sound of the clear stream and waterfalls is a truly special experience. The combination of waterfalls, rocks, moss, splashing water, and autumn leaves creates breathtaking scenery perfect for photography.At the source of the gorge, Lake Towada, you can enjoy a magical view of the autumn colors surrounding the lakeshore, reflected beautifully on the water's surface. In particular, the reflection of the foliage on the lake at sunset is sure to become one of the highlights of your trip.※ The JR Busrequires advance reservation. For details, please check the website below:https://www.jrbustohoku.co.jp/towadako-oirase/ct/The autumn foliage decorating the cliffs and gorge is a highlight of Naruko Gorge, with the view from Ōfukazawa Bridge considered one of the most iconic autumn landscapes in Tohoku. Hot spring resorts are also located nearby, allowing visitors to enjoy both autumn leaves and hot springs in one trip.At the heart of Hiraizumi, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, stands Chūson-ji Temple. While it is most famous for the glittering Konjikidō (Golden Hall), the autumn foliage that colors the temple grounds in October is equally unmissable.The approach to the temple is lined with vividly colored maple and Japanese maple trees, which, combined with the historic temple architecture, create a solemn and majestic atmosphere. In particular, the autumn foliage surrounding the Konjikidō offers both grandeur and elegance, captivating all who visit.After exploring the autumn leaves, savoring the local delicacies of each region is another highlight of the journey. From Sendai's famous gyūtan (grilled beef tongue) in Miyagi Prefecture, to Morioka reimen (cold noodles) in Iwate Prefecture, and kiritanpo (grilled rice skewers) in Akita, Tohoku is full of seasonal flavors to enjoy in autumn.The JR EAST PASS (Tohoku Area) is a rail pass designed for international travelers, perfect for touring and staying longer in the Tohoku region of Japan. You can choose either a 5-day or 10-day option depending on the length of your trip, and during the validity period, you can enjoy unlimited travel on reserved seats of Shinkansen and limited express trains throughout eastern Japan, including Tohoku. With its great value, it is the ideal way to explore Tohoku's autumn foliage spots.For more details, please visit the official JR East website:https://www.jreast.co.jp/zh-CHT/multi/pass/eastpass_t.html

