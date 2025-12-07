ThaiBev eyes expanded role in Vietnam

Photo: Industry and Trade Newspaper (Can Dung)

At a working session on December 5, Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien met senior leaders of ThaiBev Group and representatives of Saigon Beer–Alcohol–Beverage Corporation (SABECO) to discuss investment cooperation and opportunities to enhance sustainable value chains in Vietnam. He welcomed ThaiBev’s continued commitment to Vietnam as a long-term destination and acknowledged the group’s contributions to the country’s recent economic and social development.

“Vietnam values investors with clear and sustainable development strategies,” Minister Dien said, “With its strong potential in agriculture and manufacturing, Vietnam can serve as a strategic hub for sourcing, production, and consumption. We encourage ThaiBev to deepen its participation in the value chain to unlock greater competitive advantages.”

The Minister added that long-term investors who contribute to green, modern and efficient industrial development are always welcomed.

In response, Thapana Sirivadhanabhakdi, chairman of ThaiBev Group, stated the company’s strong confidence in Vietnam’s investment climate and reiterated its long-term commitment to the market.

“We have consistently maintained our commitment and confidence in investing in Vietnam, as reflected in the results of our cooperation,” he said. “Our investments have been made responsibly and with long-term intent, and we look forward to continuing to support Vietnam in enhancing competitiveness and creating shared value.”

ThaiBev’s leadership also declared that the group will continue investing in technology and production upgrades, improving product quality, enhancing consumer experience and contributing to the improvement of living standards for Vietnamese people.

Representatives from the Ministry of Industry and Trade's specialised units also exchanged views with ThaiBev on policy directions, market opportunities and potential areas for collaboration, particularly in manufacturing, supply chain development and sustainable production.