Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Temu signs Australian safety pledge for consumer protection

December 23, 2025 | 11:09
(0) user say
The e-commerce platform has committed to stricter product safety standards for goods sold in the Australian market.

SYDNEY, Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Temu has joined the Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA)'s Equipment Safety Pledge, a new voluntary initiative aimed at strengthening consumer protections and reduce the availability of unsafe or illegal communications devices sold online. Temu is among the founding signatories of the pledge, alongside other major e-commerce platforms, reflecting a shared commitment to consumer safety and regulatory compliance in Australia.

Announced by the ACMA in December 2025, the pledge outlines a series of voluntary commitments aimed at helping prevent the sale of unlawful and non-compliant radiocommunications devices. These products can include dodgy two-way radios, illegal jammers, mobile phone boosters, unauthorised cellular repeaters and various 'grey market' mobile phones that may pose risks to public safety or interfere with essential communications services.

"In signing up to this new pledge, these eCommerce sellers are stepping up to help consumers avoid trouble by preventing dodgy devices being sold on their platforms. These sellers have committed to not being a gateway for illegal and non-compliant products," said Samantha Yorke, a Member of the ACMA. "Coming into a peak purchasing period, this pledge identifies those platforms that have committed to reducing the risk of consumers buying illegal devices, including those that can cause harmful interference to crucial public safety services."

ACMA's Equipment Safety Pledge signatories are committed to:

  • Stopping the sale of non-compliant and illegal communications devices through proactive detection and removal of listings
  • Cooperating with the ACMA, including by removing flagged listings within two business days of notification from the ACMA
  • Raising awareness by educating sellers
  • Giving consumers clear ways to report listings of dodgy devices

"Temu's mission is to provide consumers with safe, affordable, and reliable choices," said a Temu spokesperson. "Joining ACMA's Equipment Safety Pledge as one of its early signatories reinforces our commitment to protecting consumers and supporting a safe and compliant marketplace in Australia."

Since launching in Australia in March 2023, Temu has received positive feedback for offering Australians access to affordable, high-quality products across more than 600 categories. In November 2025, Temu was named the inaugural winner of the People's Choice Award for Retail Innovation in the 2025 Finder Innovation Awards, as voted by Australian consumers.

By PR Newswire

Temu

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Temu Equipment Safety Pledge Communications Authority consumer protection

Related Contents

Chinese online retailers face 90 per cent tax on goods sent to US

Chinese online retailers face 90 per cent tax on goods sent to US

Temu spreads wings to take on e-commerce rivals

Temu spreads wings to take on e-commerce rivals

Temu eyes ASEAN as US tariff pressure mounts

Temu eyes ASEAN as US tariff pressure mounts

Temu Tops Similarweb's Fastest-Growing Websites List in Australia

Temu Tops Similarweb's Fastest-Growing Websites List in Australia

Chinese online marketplace giant Temu penetrates Vietnamese market

Chinese online marketplace giant Temu penetrates Vietnamese market

Chinese shopping app Temu wows US amid TikTok fears

Chinese shopping app Temu wows US amid TikTok fears

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Generation Essentials SPAC closes 150 million dollar IPO

Generation Essentials SPAC closes 150 million dollar IPO

HCLSoftware to acquire Jaspersoft from Cloud Software Group

HCLSoftware to acquire Jaspersoft from Cloud Software Group

Realty One Group expands global footprint with new locations

Realty One Group expands global footprint with new locations

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Amata to develop $185 million Amata City Phu Tho

Amata to develop $185 million Amata City Phu Tho

A tipping point for digital and hybrid wealth management in Vietnam

A tipping point for digital and hybrid wealth management in Vietnam

Generation Essentials SPAC closes 150 million dollar IPO

Generation Essentials SPAC closes 150 million dollar IPO

HCLSoftware to acquire Jaspersoft from Cloud Software Group

HCLSoftware to acquire Jaspersoft from Cloud Software Group

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020