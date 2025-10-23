Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Telix Doses First Patient in SOLACE Trial for Metastatic Bone Pain

October 23, 2025 | 16:17
(0) user say
Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited today announces that it has dosed the first patient in a Phase 1 clinical trial of TLX090.

MELBOURNE, Australia and INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX: TLX, NASDAQ: TLX, "Telix") today announces that it has dosed the first patient in a Phase 1 clinical trial of TLX090 (153Samarium (Sm)-DOTMP), a therapeutic radiopharmaceutical candidate for treating pain associated with bone metastasis.

TLX090 is designed to deliver targeted radiation to bone tumors while minimizing damage to surrounding healthy tissues. SOLACE (Samarium Optimized for Long-lasting Analgesia in Cancerous End-stage bone pain) is an open-label Phase 1 clinical trial enrolling up to 33 patients with advanced cancer that has metastasized to the bony skeleton[1]. The trial is designed to evaluate the pharmacokinetics, dosimetry, safety, and pain palliation of TLX090, a next-generation radiopharmaceutical candidate optimized for improved safety profile and efficacy. Data from SOLACE aims to establish clinical comparability to legacy 153Sm treatments, which in turn is expected to support a streamlined registration pathway as an analgesic, paving the way for a much-needed, non-opioid solution for patients living with bone pain in the late stages of advanced cancer.

Pain from osteoblastic bone metastases is one of the most common and debilitating symptoms in advanced cancer, with approximately 400,000 new cases diagnosed[2] each year. Up to 90% of patients with metastatic prostate cancer[3],[4] are affected, contributing to reduced quality of life and mental health. Despite the availability of opioids and external beam radiation therapy (EBRT), many patients remain under-treated — underscoring a critical unmet need for a systemic, targeted, and non-opioid solution that can deliver durable relief across multiple cancer types.

The current standard of care can provide only partial relief[5] and comes with significant drawbacks. Opioids are associated with sedation, constipation, dependency, and regulatory scrutiny, especially in the post-Purdue litigation era[6]. Health systems face high costs and administrative burdens in managing chronic opioid use, including monitoring, compliance, and risk mitigation. EBRT is often ineffective[7] as it is localized, logistically intensive, and not suitable for patients with multifocal or diffuse bone pain.

By comparison, TLX090 offers the potential for a cost-effective, systemic, targeted and non-opioid alternative that may treat pain, reduce reliance on chronic pain medications and improve quality-of-life through a single administration that could deliver up to 3-4 months of pain relief, with the ability to provide repeat doses. An earlier study[8] demonstrated a favorable early safety profile and encouraging efficacy signal, while the potential to treat pain associated with multiple cancer types expands Telix's clinical reach into disease areas such as prostate, and breast cancer. The novel cold-kit formulation and pharmacy-based distribution of TLX090 may also aid in overcoming barriers to treatment due to cost and supply chain limitations associated with legacy products.

Julio A. Peguero MD, Medical Director of Research, Oncology Consultants, Houston (TX), said, "We are proud to support the SOLACE trial, which brings new hope to patients living with metastatic bone pain. Existing treatments often fall short—whether through limited effectiveness, incomplete pain relief, or burdensome side effects. TLX090 offers the potential for a better tolerated and more effective approach to pain management, with the goal of meaningfully improving patients' quality of life."

David N. Cade MD, Group Chief Medical Officer, Telix, said, "Even with the introduction of new treatments, including targeted radiation therapy, most metastatic cancer patients will eventually progress and need treatment for bone pain. TLX090 has the potential to bridge cancer treatment and quality-of-life care by offering a single-dose, systemic option for these patients addressing the significant unmet need across multiple cancer types. This presents a major clinical opportunity, aligned with our commitment to prostate cancer, and a potential commercial entry point into the therapeutic market. Thank you to Oncology Consultants in Houston for partnering with us on this important clinical trial."

TLX090 has not received a marketing authorization in any jurisdiction.

By PR Newswire

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Telix TLX090 Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited Phase 1 clinical trial

Related Contents

IMRA Telix Partnership 2025: Radio Guided Surgery Training Push

IMRA Telix Partnership 2025: Radio Guided Surgery Training Push

Telix doubles revenue, fuels pipeline sprint

Telix doubles revenue, fuels pipeline sprint

Telix to Host Webcast on H1 2025 Financial Results

Telix to Host Webcast on H1 2025 Financial Results

Telix Showcases Innovation at ANZSNM 2025 Scientific Meeting

Telix Showcases Innovation at ANZSNM 2025 Scientific Meeting

Telix Gains French Approval for Illuccix PSMA-PET Imaging Agent

Telix Gains French Approval for Illuccix PSMA-PET Imaging Agent

IPAX-Linz Study Shows Promise for TLX101 Glioma Therapy Candidate

IPAX-Linz Study Shows Promise for TLX101 Glioma Therapy Candidate

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Phoenix Aviation and AIP Capital Upsize Senior Facility to $550 Million

Phoenix Aviation and AIP Capital Upsize Senior Facility to $550 Million

MindHYVE.ai Mandates "The Dawn Directive" AI Fluency Training

MindHYVE.ai Mandates "The Dawn Directive" AI Fluency Training

JoJo Ventures Launches JifChat AI Design Agent

JoJo Ventures Launches JifChat AI Design Agent

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Phoenix Aviation and AIP Capital Upsize Senior Facility to $550 Million

Phoenix Aviation and AIP Capital Upsize Senior Facility to $550 Million

MindHYVE.ai Mandates "The Dawn Directive" AI Fluency Training

MindHYVE.ai Mandates "The Dawn Directive" AI Fluency Training

JoJo Ventures Launches JifChat AI Design Agent

JoJo Ventures Launches JifChat AI Design Agent

Telix Doses First Patient in SOLACE Trial for Metastatic Bone Pain

Telix Doses First Patient in SOLACE Trial for Metastatic Bone Pain

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020