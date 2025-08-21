Telix doubles revenue, fuels pipeline sprint

MELBOURNE, Australia and INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX: TLX, NASDAQ: TLX, "Telix") today announces its financial results for the half-year ended 30 June 2025. All figures are in USD unless stated otherwise.

H1 2025 key results[1]

Group performance[2]: Reflects strategic investment for long-term value creation

Revenue of $390.4 million , up by 63% [3] and on track to meet full year guidance [4] .

, up by 63% and on track to meet full year guidance . Group gross profit margin of 53% reflects product mix change to include third-party RLS sales. Illuccix® margin remains stable.

Adjusted EBITDA [5] of $21.1 million , reflective of increased operating expenditure driven by strategic acquisitions, investment in commercial infrastructure, and research and development (R&D) investment.

of , reflective of increased operating expenditure driven by strategic acquisitions, investment in commercial infrastructure, and research and development (R&D) investment. $81.6 million invested into R&D, a 47% increase year-over-year. Investment was primarily focused on late-stage assets in the therapeutics and precision medicine pipeline. Full year R&D investment guidance is maintained [6] .

invested into R&D, a 47% increase year-over-year. Investment was primarily focused on late-stage assets in the therapeutics and precision medicine pipeline. Full year R&D investment guidance is maintained . Loss before tax of $4.8 million includes $12.4 million in non-cash finance costs associated with convertible bonds issued in July 2024 and increased amortization cost of $9.5 million (2024 $2.4 million ) following RLS acquisition.

includes in non-cash finance costs associated with convertible bonds issued in and increased amortization cost of (2024 ) following RLS acquisition. Positive operating net cash flow of $17.7 million , cash balance $207.2 million following $241 . 8 million of strategic merger and acquisition (M&A) investment.

Telix Precision Medicine: Commercial business delivers profitable growth

Precision Medicine segment revenue up by 30% compared to H1 2024, driven by continued increase in Illuccix dose volumes.

Illuccix gross margin remains stable at 64%.

Adjusted EBITDA up by 24% year-over-year to $104.6 million .

. Selling and marketing expenses of $40.9 million , reflecting incremental investment in commercial infrastructure for new product launches (Illuccix European launches and Gozellix®, Zircaix® and Pixclara®[7]).

Telix Manufacturing Solutions (TMS): Investment in infrastructure to scale operations and meet future demand

TMS segment includes RLS Radiopharmacies (RLS, U.S. [8] ), IsoTherapeutics (TX, U.S.), and TMS facilities in Sacramento (CA, U.S.), Brussels South ( Belgium ), North Melbourne ( Australia ) and Yokohama ( Japan ), representing a significantly augmented global production and manufacturing footprint to support clinical and commercial operations.

), IsoTherapeutics (TX, U.S.), and TMS facilities in (CA, U.S.), Brussels South ( ), ( ) and ( ), representing a significantly augmented global production and manufacturing footprint to support clinical and commercial operations. Operating expenses of $30.5 million for the segment include $14.9 million for RLS business and $15.6 million to support start-up and integration activities (ex-RLS).

for the segment include for RLS business and to support start-up and integration activities (ex-RLS). RLS – the core revenue driver in TMS – reported $109.5 million of revenue, which includes $79.0 million from third-party PET [9 ] and SPECT [10] product sales and distribution service fees, and $30.5 million inter-segment revenue.

of revenue, which includes from third-party PET and SPECT product sales and distribution service fees, and inter-segment revenue. RLS delivered an Adjusted EBITDA loss of $1.1 million .

. RLS operating loss includes $6.3 million of depreciation and amortization.

Telix Therapeutics: Reinvesting earnings to accelerate late-stage pipeline

Of the total R&D investment, 54% ($43.9 million) was invested in the therapeutics pipeline. Milestones achieved include:

TLX591 ( 177 Lu-rosopatamab tetraxetan): Completed target enrollment of 30 patients for Part 1 of the Phase 3 study in advanced metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC). The trial has received regulatory approval to proceed in Australia , China , Canada , New Zealand , Turkey and Japan .

Lu-rosopatamab tetraxetan): Completed target enrollment of 30 patients for Part 1 of the Phase 3 study in advanced metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC). The trial has received regulatory approval to proceed in , , , , and . TLX592 ( 225 Ac-PSMA-RADmAb): Approval to commence a Phase 1, first-in-human therapeutic study of a targeted alpha therapy in advanced mCRPC.

Ac-PSMA-RADmAb): Approval to commence a Phase 1, first-in-human therapeutic study of a targeted alpha therapy in advanced mCRPC. TLX101 ( 131 I-iodofalan, or 131 I-IPA): Approval to commence IPAX BrIGHT, an international pivotal trial, to commence at Australian sites initially.

I-iodofalan, or I-IPA): Approval to commence IPAX BrIGHT, an international pivotal trial, to commence at Australian sites initially. TLX090 (153Sm-DOTMP): Investigational New Drug (IND) application approved for a Phase 1 bridging study for Telix's therapeutic candidate for the palliation of bone pain in patients with osteoblastic metastatic disease to the bone.

Commentary

Managing Director and Group CEO, Dr. Christian Behrenbruch, commented on the result:

"Telix continues to deliver strong revenue growth while building a foundation for the future. The first half of 2025 was a period of rapid transformation as we expanded our global manufacturing operations, invested in launching new products in new markets, and accelerated the development of our therapeutic pipeline. These investments have positioned Telix for sustainable, long-term growth, while our diversified business provides multiple drivers of success. To generate future revenue growth, we are confident in securing product approvals for Pixclara and Zircaix while advancing geographic and indication expansion for the PSMA portfolio."

Summary Group financial results

H1 2025 H1 2024 US$M US$M Revenue 390.4 239.6 Cost of sales (181.8) (82.4) Gross profit 208.6 157.2 Research and development (R&D) (81.6) (55.4) Selling and marketing (49.0) (24.6) Manufacturing and distribution (18.8) (8.4) General and administration (47.7) (39.2) Other losses (net) (1.1) (1.9) Operating profit 10.4 27.7 Finance income 3.6 0.9 Finance costs (18.8) (5.7) (Loss)/profit before tax (4.8) 22.9 Adjusted EBITDA 21.1 37.1 Cash from operating activities 17.7 23.3

Guidance

Telix confirms FY 2025 revenue guidance of US$770 million to US$800 million [ 11 ] .

to . Guidance reflects revenue from Illuccix sales in jurisdictions with a marketing authorization, and 11 months of revenue contribution from RLS [ 12 ] .

. Telix confirms R&D expenditure guidance, expecting a year-over-year increased investment range for FY 2025 of 20% to 25% compared to FY 2024.

lnvestor call

