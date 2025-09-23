Corporate

IMRA Telix Partnership 2025: Radio Guided Surgery Training Push

September 23, 2025 | 15:47
Joint courses will train five hundred surgeons across Asia Pacific, handing medical educators radio surgery keywords and syllabus link.

MELBOURNE, Australia, Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IMRA Surgical, an Australian-based company at the forefront of disruptive technology for surgical training solutions announces a collaboration with Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX: TLX, NASDAQ: TLX, "Telix") a global leader in radiopharmaceuticals. Both parties aim to accelerate the development of advanced training models and enhance the integration of cutting-edge radio-guided surgical technologies.

Strengthening Surgical Precision with SENSEI® in Robotic-Assisted Surgery

Telix's innovative SENSEI® drop-in gamma probe technology is designed specifically for robotic-assisted surgery. SENSEI®'s miniature size, that of an AA battery - and proprietary features - make the technology ideal for tight surgical spaces. By utilizing SENSEI®, along with a radiotracer injected into the patient prior to surgery, it is now possible to identify and remove cancer deposits and/or occult lymph nodes that were previously undetectable, helping deliver better surgical outcomes for cancer patients.

IMRA Surgical: Revolutionizing Surgical Training

IMRA Surgical has established itself as a leader in the development of synthetic surgical phantoms, medical models made from hydrogel that accurately simulate the response of actual human tissue. These models are transforming surgical training by enabling trainees to practice complex procedures in nearly lifelike conditions, without relying on cadavers or animal tissue. The company's innovative models are designed to reduce the learning curve for surgeons, ensuring that they gain hands-on experience with greater precision and efficiency, ultimately leading to fewer mistakes and better patient outcomes.

A World-First Hydrogel Model for SENSEI® Technology Training

As part of the collaboration, IMRA Surgical will develop a groundbreaking new hydrogel model designed specifically to support education and training in the use of Telix's SENSEI® drop-in technology. This hydrogel model will be the first of its kind, providing practitioners with a realistic, hands-on training experience and facilitating a faster learning curve when adopting advanced radio-guided technology.

Global Training Initiatives and Impact

IMRA Surgical and Telix will collaborate to offer specialized training courses and events focused around Telix's SENSEI® technology. These initiatives are designed to support the global rollout of this technology and expand the market for both Telix's radio-guided surgery products and IMRA Surgical's high-fidelity tissue models.

A Vision for the Future

"Radio-guided surgery, leveraging the SENSEI® drop-in technology in combination with tumor-targeted radiotracers, provides surgeons with another tool to drive towards improving surgical outcomes," said Nynke van den Berg, General Manager Medical Technologies at Telix. "To really leverage the technology at its best, training and education are of vital importance and the hydrogel-based models produced by IMRA are unique in the sense that they can support the entire procedure workflow, starting from imaging, surgical planning to execution of the surgical procedure."

"This partnership is an exciting step forward in transforming how surgeons learn new technology," said Professor Tony Costello AM, Founder and Executive Director of IMRA Surgical. "New technology requires a new way of learning – this partnership will help surgeons across the world learn how to use the SENSEI® technology in robotic-assisted surgery."

Adam Clark, CEO of IMRA Surgical, echoed the sentiment, stating, "This partnership with Telix will significantly increase awareness of SENSEI® radio-guided technology and expand IMRA's portfolio of ethical training solutions. Together, we can scale surgical learning anywhere in the world with our high-fidelity tissue models and eliminate the need to use animals and cadavers for teaching."

By PR Newswire

IMRA Surgical

TagTag:
IMRA Telix Radio Guided Surgery Training Surgical Precision Technology

