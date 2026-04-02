VET wins US Orange Dot Award for pet food innovation

Indonesia: Ranked #1 on both TikTok and Shopee.​ Vietnam: Ranked #1 on TikTok and #3 on Shopee.​ Thailand: Recognized as a Top 10 TikTok Trending Brand.​ Regional Reach: Rapidly becoming the preferred choice for consumers in Malaysia and the Philippines.​

92% Animal Raw Materials: Providing pure biological fuel.​ 42% High Crude Protein: The gold standard for lean muscle and vitality.​ 0% Grain & Pork: Eliminating common allergens to ensure peak digestive health.​

ORLANDO, UNITED STATES - Media OutReach Newswire - 2 April 2026 - As the global pet industry gathers for the Global Pet Expo in Orlando—the largest pet trade show in North America—a new power from Southeast Asia has taken center stage. VET, the rising star of the Asian pet food market, has officially been honored with the 2026 Orange Dot Award (USA) in the Biotech Category, marking a historic milestone for regional brands on the world stage.​The Orange Dot Award is a benchmark of excellence in the pet industry, established by a panel of elite American experts, including the former president of the American Pet Products Association (APPA). It recognizes products that push the boundaries of safety, innovation, and nutritional science. This year, the spotlight shines on VET's commitment to "Precision Healthcare."​A Biotech Breakthrough: The T-Series Revolution​The award-winning entry, VET's T-Series, represents a paradigm shift in how pet owners approach feline health. Unlike conventional dry kibble, the T-Series—comprising T1 (Intestinal Care), T2 (Skin and Coat Care), T3 (Urinary Health), and T4 (Indoor Cat)—is built on a foundation of advanced biotechnology.​At the heart of this innovation is VET's Specialized Freeze-Drying Technology. While traditional high-heat processing often destroys delicate bioactive compounds, VET utilizes low-temperature dehydration. This "Bioactive Retention" process locks in original nutrition, ensuring that proteins, fatty acids, and essential micronutrients remain intact for efficient absorption. By combining this technology with customized nutritional profiles, VET offers a tailored solution to the most common health "pain points" faced by modern pet owners.​Certified Market Dominance: The Number One Choice​VET's scientific accolades are backed by staggering commercial success. According to a recent market position statement by the world-renowned consulting firm Frost & Sullivan, VET has been officially certified as the "Ranked No. 1 in Southeast Asia by Sales Volume of Dry Cat Food in 2025."​Frost & Sullivan, a global leader in market research for over 60 years, conducted an exhaustive analysis of the Southeast Asian landscape, confirming VET's status as the undisputed market leader. Over the past year, the brand has witnessed an explosive growth trajectory across both digital and physical storefronts:​Double Victory: Bite of Wild Sweeps Nutrition Category​The Orange Dot Award ceremony also celebrated a second victory for the group, as sister brand Bite of Wild secured the award in the Nutrition Category for its 42 Series.​The inspiration for Bite of Wild began with a personal mission by co-founder Steve Bui. As a devoted pet owner, Steve sought to create a diet that truly honored the "obligate carnivore" nature of his own pets. Dissatisfied with conventional options, he set out to develop a high-meat, biologically appropriate formula, which eventually evolved into the award-winning 42 Series.​Designed to replicate the "Ancestral Blueprint" of wild felines, the Bite of Wild 42 Series (including the P42 High Meats, F42 6-Fish recipes, and K42 Kitten Formula) is engineered for the "Tiger Physique." The series boasts industry-leading specifications:​Bite of Wild caters to the "obligate carnivore" nature of cats, proving that high-performance nutrition can be both scientifically precise and naturally sourced.​A New Era for the Pan-Asian Pet Market​The success of VET and Bite of Wild at the Global Pet Expo signals a broader revolution within the Asian pet market—a transition from "basic feeding" to "scientific nurturing."​"Winning two Orange Dot Awards in Biotech and Nutrition is a powerful validation of our commitment to elevating pet health standards across the Asian market," said Steve Bui, co-founder of the brands, during the Orlando ceremony. "It proves that by merging global scientific breakthroughs with deep regional insights, we can lead the world in both market scale and technological sophistication."​As VET continues to expand its footprint across the Pan-Asian region and beyond, its mission remains clear: to provide pets with "the right care made easy"—backed by science and proven by millions of satisfied owners. The revolution in pet health has arrived, led by the "Tiger Physique" of Bite of Wild and the biotech-driven precision of VET.

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