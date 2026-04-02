LIVE4WELL to showcase AI health management at Hong Kong expo

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 1 April 2026 - As one of the world's longest-living regions, Hong Kong is increasingly focused on how to plan for the second half of life and improve the quality of life for older adults. As artificial intelligence rapidly enters healthcare and elderly care, preventive medicine is becoming the next key issue for Hong Kong's aging society. LIVE4WELL will debut Hong Kong's most comprehensive AI health management experience zone at the "Smart Retirement Expo" (Booth: Hall 1E C01-2, 05-08), combining multiple clinical-grade technologies and generating personalized health reports in real time, allowing the public to experience first-hand how AI is reshaping "health capital management."

AI fondus analysis: Uses retinal imaging to analyze microvascular and nerve changes to predict cardiovascular and metabolic disease risk.

3D posture structure assessment: No wearable device required; AI motion-capture technology evaluates postural imbalance, muscle coordination, and pain triggers.

Body composition analysis: Analyzes skeletal muscle mass, body fat percentage, and tendency toward sarcopenia.

New: Medical-grade body measurement: Uses inflammation indicators to analyze bodily function and chronic risk status in depth.

New: Electrical impedance tomography (special trial price): Assesses the risk index for chronic liver and kidney diseases.

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Event details

3–4 April (Fri–Sat): 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

5 April (Sun): 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Media invitation

Interviews with the founding team and technical experts

Filming demonstrations of the AI testing process

On-site interviews with members of the public experiencing the service

Feature sharing on preventive medicine and senior health

The exhibition will be held grandly from 3 to 5 April 2026 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, Hall 1E, and is expected to attract more than 100,000 visitors, offering the public one-stop retirement planning and healthy living solutions.Medical-grade, non-invasive smart health checksProfessional consultants will explain reports on siteDuring the expo, LIVE4WELL will offer the most comprehensive AI health assessment experience in Hong Kong. Visitors may choose two free tests, each taking about 5 to 10 minutes:After the tests, professional health consultants will explain the personalized health report on site, transforming complex medical data into simple, practical lifestyle advice, helping the public truly practiceprevention is better than cure." LIVE4WELL recommends regular testing every three months to monitor health status; if any concerns arise, users can seek solutions from a professional medical team and receive treatment early. In addition, LIVE4WELLs partners include Chubb Life Hong Kong, Trinity Medical Centre, E-SENSE Innovative Technology Company, Clarity Eye Centre, KAM HearingHealth HK, and LINK2CAREs smart watch combiningChinese prevention" andWestern treatment." During the expo, they will offer limited-time discounts on products and services that support health protection.Exhibition name: Smart Retirement ExpoDates: 3–5 April 2026Time:Venue: Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, Wan Chai, Hall 1ELIVE4WELL Booth: C01-2, 05-08 (54 sq. m.)LIVE4WELL Seminar:Hall 1E Leisure Zone3 April (Fri), 1:10–1:30 p.m.Ms. Miranda Wong, Co-FounderLIVE4WELL warmly invites media friends to visit the booth during the exhibition for coverage. Arrangements can include:

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More information, please visit：www.live4well.io