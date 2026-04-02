LIVE4WELL to showcase AI health management at Hong Kong expo

The health technology provider scheduled demonstrations of medical-grade artificial intelligence systems at the retirement and aging trade show.
HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 1 April 2026 - As one of the world's longest-living regions, Hong Kong is increasingly focused on how to plan for the second half of life and improve the quality of life for older adults. As artificial intelligence rapidly enters healthcare and elderly care, preventive medicine is becoming the next key issue for Hong Kong's aging society. LIVE4WELL will debut Hong Kong's most comprehensive AI health management experience zone at the "Smart Retirement Expo" (Booth: Hall 1E C01-2, 05-08), combining multiple clinical-grade technologies and generating personalized health reports in real time, allowing the public to experience first-hand how AI is reshaping "health capital management."
The exhibition will be held grandly from 3 to 5 April 2026 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, Hall 1E, and is expected to attract more than 100,000 visitors, offering the public one-stop retirement planning and healthy living solutions.
Medical-grade, non-invasive smart health checks Professional consultants will explain reports on site
During the expo, LIVE4WELL will offer the most comprehensive AI health assessment experience in Hong Kong. Visitors may choose two free tests, each taking about 5 to 10 minutes:
AI fondus analysis: Uses retinal imaging to analyze microvascular and nerve changes to predict cardiovascular and metabolic disease risk.
3D posture structure assessment: No wearable device required; AI motion-capture technology evaluates postural imbalance, muscle coordination, and pain triggers.
Body composition analysis: Analyzes skeletal muscle mass, body fat percentage, and tendency toward sarcopenia.
New: Medical-grade body measurement: Uses inflammation indicators to analyze bodily function and chronic risk status in depth.
New: Electrical impedance tomography (special trial price): Assesses the risk index for chronic liver and kidney diseases.
After the tests, professional health consultants will explain the personalized health report on site, transforming complex medical data into simple, practical lifestyle advice, helping the public truly practice "prevention is better than cure." LIVE4WELL recommends regular testing every three months to monitor health status; if any concerns arise, users can seek solutions from a professional medical team and receive treatment early. In addition, LIVE4WELL's partners include Chubb Life Hong Kong, Trinity Medical Centre, E-SENSE Innovative Technology Company, Clarity Eye Centre, KAM HearingHealth HK, and LINK2CARE's smart watch combining "Chinese prevention" and "Western treatment." During the expo, they will offer limited-time discounts on products and services that support health protection.
Venue: Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, Wan Chai, Hall 1E LIVE4WELL Booth: C01-2, 05-08 (54 sq. m.) LIVE4WELL Seminar: AI Reveals Health Risks: 20 Minutes to Understand the Truth Behind Risk Hall 1E Leisure Zone
3 April (Fri), 1:10–1:30 p.m. Ms. Miranda Wong, Co-Founder
Media invitation LIVE4WELL warmly invites media friends to visit the booth during the exhibition for coverage. Arrangements can include:
Interviews with the founding team and technical experts
Filming demonstrations of the AI testing process
On-site interviews with members of the public experiencing the service
Feature sharing on preventive medicine and senior health
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.