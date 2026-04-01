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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Food-like supplements gain traction in Malaysia market

April 01, 2026 | 15:45
(0) user say
Consumer preference shifted toward jelly and edible formats as Wel-Bloom's technology enabled brands to offer alternatives to traditional pill vitamins.
KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 31 March 2026 - Traditional capsules and tablets are losing appeal among young consumers. According to Nutraceuticals World, non-pill dietary supplements now account for 65% of total market sales. As consumers develop a physical or psychological aversion to capsules and medicinal odors—a phenomenon known as "Pill Fatigue"—the Malaysian health market is officially pivoting toward "Food-like Dosage Forms."
cover image.jpeg

The Surge of Functional Jellies and Gummies

Across Asia, demand for functional jellies and gummies that offer convenience with appealing taste has surged. Market research projects the global functional jelly and gummy market to grow at a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.7% through 2032.

However, transitioning from pills to food-like formats presents a significant technical hurdle: potency vs. palatability. High-end anti-aging and beauty ingredients often possess strong natural odors or bitter aftertastes. To mask these, many health supplement manufacturers traditionally reduce the active ingredients, resulting in products that function more like "candy" than effective dietary supplements.

Wel-Bloom: Breaking the "Candy vs. Supplement" Barrier
To address these bottlenecks, Wel-Bloom, a leader of jelly supplement in Taiwan, offers Malaysian brands advanced solutions:
  • Nutri-Crypt® Coating Technology: A specialized coating for premium ingredients that effectively blocks and masks strong odors, addressing key consumer sensory concerns.
  • FRESH-Jelly® Functional Jelly: This patented technology ensures excellent palatability while preserving up to 97.8% of active ingredients, enabling higher dosages beyond capsule limitations—both delicious and effective.
Seizing New Opportunities

In a hyper-competitive market, dosage form innovation is the primary differentiator for brands seeking to stand out. Backed by NSF-GMP, HALAL, and multiple international certifications, Wel-Bloom leverages its deep expertise in the Southeast Asian market to help brands navigate the complexities of "dosage transformation."

By transforming dietary supplements into a seamless part of daily lifestyle, Wel-Bloom continues to empower local brand owners to capture the burgeoning " food-like-supplement" trend and secure a foothold with the next generation of consumers.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

For partnership opportunities and functional ingredient solutions, visit https://welbloom.com/ or search for Wel-Bloom online.

By Welbloom Bio-Tech Corporation

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
Food-like supplements Malaysia market

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