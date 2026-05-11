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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

PV Drilling, Zarubezhneft EP Vietnam B.V. sign jack-up drilling unit deal

May 11, 2026 | 16:18
(0) user say
Petrovietnam Drilling and Well Service Corporation have announced a contract with Zarubezhneft EP Vietnam B.V. for the provision of jack-up drilling unit services for a 2026 development drilling campaign.
PV Drilling, Zarubezhneft EP Vietnam B.V. sign jack-up drilling unit deal
Alexander Mikhaylov, general director of Zarubezhneft EP Vietnam B.V. and Nguyen Dinh Duong, vice president of PV Drilling

According to the contract, the jack-up rig shall be mobilised to execute the drilling campaign at the Thien Nga - Hai Au field, located in Block 12/11.

The contract duration is expected to last approximately 160 days, with the commencement in October 2026. This represents a strategic milestone for Zarubezhneft (ZNEP)’s oilfield development in Vietnam.

Speaking at the ceremony, Nguyen Xuan Cuong, president and CEO of PV Drilling, reaffirmed the commitment to delivering services at a reasonable price, ensuring the mutual benefit for both parties.

A representative of Zarubezhneft EP Vietnam B.V. expressed strong confidence in PV Drilling’s capabilities and professionalism, citing the successful execution of previous drilling campaigns. In particular, ZNEP noted that PV Drilling deployed two drilling rigs for the company in 2025 with high operational efficiency and strong safety performance.

The signing reflects ZNEP’s continued trust in PV Drilling’s technical expertise and service quality, while further strengthening the long-term partnership between the two sides and opening up future cooperation opportunities.

Amid the recovery of the drilling market, PV Drilling is expanding its footprint in Malaysia, Brunei, and Indonesia, while continuing to play a key role in securing leased rig supply for Vietnam’s market under high safety and operational standards.

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By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
PV Drilling Zarubezhneft partnership oil Gas

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