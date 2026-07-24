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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

STARTRADER launches SKHY tracking SK Hynix US debut

July 24, 2026 | 14:59
(0) user say
STARTRADER launched SKHY, giving clients direct exposure to SK Hynix's US market debut as a key supplier of high-bandwidth memory at the centre of the AI acceleration market.

DUBAI, UAE, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- STARTRADER today announced the launch of SK Hynix Inc. (SKHY) as a US Stock CFD on its trading platform, available from July 22, 2026. Moving swiftly following SK Hynix's recent US listing, which raised approximately $26.5 billion, STARTRADER is ensuring clients can engage with this name at the earliest opportunity.

This is precisely the type of occasion STARTRADER builds its product strategy around. As significant names enter the US market and begin drawing institutional attention, STARTRADER moves decisively to ensure clients have access when it carries the most relevance. For a company of SK Hynix's standing in the AI memory supply chain, its US debut represents exactly that kind of opportunity.

The decision reflects a product philosophy centred on anticipation. As the boundary between global and US-listed equities continues to narrow, STARTRADER intends to remain consistently at that intersection, connecting clients to names the global investment community is beginning to follow closely and providing the access needed to engage with both confidence and context.

"Clients who follow the AI infrastructure story understand that the opportunity runs through the entire supply chain, including the memory and bandwidth that make large-scale AI possible. SK Hynix's arrival on the US market made this the right moment to act, and acting early on behalf of our clients is exactly what we intend to keep doing."

Peter Karsten, Chief Executive Officer, STARTRADER

SKHY marks the latest addition in a product offering designed to keep clients directly connected to the names and sectors defining the next phase of global market development, with the breadth and precision to engage with structural investment themes as they take shape.

Trading CFDs involves a significant risk of loss and may not be suitable for all investors. Please ensure you fully understand the risks before trading.

By PR Newswire

STARTRADER

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TagTag:
STARTRADER SKHY SK Hynix STARTRADER launches SKHY SK Hynix US debut

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