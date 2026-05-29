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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

STARTRADER launches SpaceX-linked instrument ahead of one of the most anticipated IPOs in market history

May 29, 2026 | 15:02
(0) user say
Trading platform STARTRADER has introduced SPCXUSD, a new instrument giving investors around-the-clock exposure to SpaceX ahead of the company's widely anticipated initial public offering, described as one of the most consequential potential listings in recent market history.

DUBAI, UAE, May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- STARTRADER has added SPCXUSD (Space Exploration Technologies) to its product lineup, giving traders direct exposure to SpaceX, widely regarded as the leading force in aerospace and space infrastructure.

The instrument will be available on MT5 from 28 May 2026, with STARTRADER App trading going live on 1 June 2026.

SpaceX has drawn significant market attention as speculation around a potential IPO continues to build. Current projections place the company's valuation between USD 1.75 trillion and USD 2 trillion, which would make it one of the most valuable private-to-public listings transitions ever recorded. The successful Starship V3 test flight on 22 May has has only added to the momentum, reinforcing confidence in the company's long-term role in next-generation connectivity and the broader space economy.

For traders, the timing matters. SPCXUSD offers a way to build exposure to the space infrastructure theme before a formal listing.

Instrument Details

  • Symbol: SPCXUSD
  • Description: Space Exploration Technologies
  • Leverage: 20x
  • Trading Hours: Monday to Sunday, 00:00-24:00

By PR Newswire

STARTRADER

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
STARTRADER STARTRADER launches SpaceX anticipated IPOs in market

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