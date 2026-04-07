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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

SPEED wins three awards for procurement technology

April 07, 2026 | 11:19
(0) user say
The digital sourcing platform received industry recognition for innovation in supply chain and purchasing automation solutions.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 6 April 2026 - SPEED (Sistem Perolehan Elektronik Dinamik), developed and operated by CDC International Sdn Bhd (CDCi), has won three industry awards in recognition of its contribution to digital procurement and enterprise software. The platform received two honours at the Malaysia National Business Awards 2026 and one at the Malaysia Technology Excellence Awards 2026, all presented by Asian Business Review. The awards were for Excellence Award - Computer Software, Initiative Award - Digital Transformation Consulting and Enterprise Software - Government Organisation.

IMG 7019

The awards reflect SPEED's growing role in helping government and institutional organisations modernise procurement through more structured and transparent digital systems, in line with the MADANI agenda's emphasis on integrity, accountability and good governance. Its adoption by organisations such as FAMA, RISDA, MARA and PERKESO further underscores the platform's growing relevance across diverse public sector and institutional settings.

SPEED is a digital procurement ecosystem comprising SPEED Procurement, SPEED eWorks and integrated Supplier Management capabilities. Designed to support end-to-end procurement processes within a structured and auditable environment, the platform helps strengthen oversight, supports audit readiness and addresses longstanding procurement challenges such as fragmented systems, manual workflows and limited visibility across supplier engagement.

Through a centralised approach, SPEED enables organisations to manage sourcing, evaluation, contract administration and reporting in a more systematic manner. Its implementation across agencies and institutional bodies has contributed to stronger compliance, improved process efficiency and more consistent governance through standardised workflows and consolidated data management.

The ecosystem further supports wider supplier participation through structured onboarding and profiling, helping to create a fairer and more transparent procurement environment.

Chief Executive Officer of CDC International, Putri Nurul Ida Yahya, said the recognition reflected the growing importance of digital procurement in strengthening governance across organisations.

"SPEED was built to help organisations manage procurement with greater clarity, discipline and accountability. As procurement requirements continue to evolve, our priority is to ensure the platform remains practical, consistent and responsive to those needs," she said.

She added that CDCi would continue strengthening the platform to meet a wider range of institutional procurement requirements.

These recognitions mark another milestone for SPEED as CDCi continues expanding its role in digital procurement across institutional and public sector environments.

For more information, please visit speed2u.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By SPEED (Sistem Perolehan Elektronik Dinamik)

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TagTag:
speed procurement technology

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