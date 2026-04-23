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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

South Korea and Vietnam deepen strategic agricultural partnership

April 23, 2026 | 17:21
(0) user say
South Korea and Vietnam explore strategic measures to bolster bilateral agricultural cooperation and trade partnership.
South Korea and Vietnam deepen strategic agricultural partnership
Trinh Viet Hung Minister of Agriculture and Environment (left) and Song Miryung Minister of the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs (right). Photo: MAE

On April 21, Song Miryung, Minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs of South Korea held a meeting with Trinh Viet Hung, Minister of Agriculture and Environment of Vietnam.

Minister Miryung requested that the Vietnamese side extend the permitted export period for South Korean melons until June (presently restricted to May) considering the growing demand in Vietnam. He said the differing climates of South Korea and Vietnam meant it was mutually beneficial to facilitate a strong agri-food trade environment, with both ministers agreeing to keep trade expansion dialogue open.

The ministers recognised South Korea's contribution to the advancement of Vietnam’s agricultural and rural sector through official development assistance (ODA) implemented since 2011. This includes support for the National Centre for Veterinary Diagnostics. Looking ahead, both ministers agreed to further cooperation in agricultural ODA.

In addition, Minister Miryung proposed convening the second meeting of the South Korea-Vietnam Agricultural Cooperation Committee to broaden the scope of bilateral cooperation into sectors, such as smart farming and agricultural product processing.

Notably, in light of the recent global impact of African swine fever, he sought the Vietnam's continued cooperation to ensure collaborative research on a vaccine development proceeds seamlessly. Minister Miryung also emphasised the importance of a joint response system for transboundary animal diseases.

In the afternoon, he visited the West Lake branch of Lotte Mart in Hanoi to observe consumption trends for fresh agricultural produce and popular K-street food among local consumers. During the visit, the minister engaged with consumers, retail personnel, and ‘K-Food supporters’ to gather feedback on market preferences.

“It was a privilege to meet the newly appointed Minister for Agriculture and Environment and offer my congratulations on his appointment. We have held productive discussions on matters of mutual interest in strengthening bilateral agricultural cooperation and have agreed to continue building a substantive partnership in the agricultural sector,” Minister Miryung said.

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By Thanh Van

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TagTag:
agriculture partnership trade Vietnam South Korea

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