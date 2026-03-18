Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Securities firms target double-digit growth despite market volatility

March 18, 2026 | 13:46
(0) user say
Securities firms are projecting strong revenue and profit growth for 2026, driven by economic recovery, policy support, and expectations of a stock market upgrade set to attract greater foreign investment.

Despite early-year volatility linked to Middle East tensions, Vietcap Securities JSC is targeting robust growth for the year. According to documents to be submitted to the company's AGM on March 30 in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietcap forecasts total revenue of $261 million and pre-tax profit of $92 million – representing increases of 29 per cent and more than 41 per cent, respectively, compared to 2025 results.

These targets are based on Vietcap’s assessment that the Vietnamese stock market will continue its positive growth trajectory, supported by factors such as economic recovery and expansion, government support policies, and the prospect of a market upgrade, combined with the long-term internal growth momentum of listed firms.

Securities firms target double-digit growth despite market volatility

The expected market upgrade, set to take effect from September, is anticipated to attract billions of US dollars in foreign capital and enhance Vietnam’s position on the global investment map.

Vietcap insiders forecast that the VN-Index will rise by 17 per cent, while market-wide earnings per share are projected to grow by around 19 per cent in 2026.

At MB Securities JSC (MBS), the firm has also set solid growth targets despite a potentially challenging environment.

According to MBS, the government is aiming for GDP growth of 10 per cent in 2026, while Resolution 79 on state economy development is expected to support market liquidity through divestments or initial public offerings (IPOs) of state-controlled enterprises.

In addition, large-cap state-owned enterprises already listed on the market are expected to have a positive impact on overall index performance.

“We expect the VN-Index to approach record highs in the first half of 2026, driven by the positive impact of Resolution 79 and expectations of passing the market upgrade review in March,” an MBS statement said.

For the second half of the year, however, the firm adopts a more cautious outlook, noting that a new interest rate environment could gradually affect market liquidity, while capital flows may partly shift towards production and business activities.

Taking a cautious stance amid rising interest rates, MBS targets revenue of $187 million, pre-tax profit of $74.0 million, and a minimum return on equity of 15 per cent. These figures imply growth of 28 per cent in revenue and 31 per cent in pre-tax profit.

LPBank Securities JSC (LPBS) has also set aggressive targets for this year.

In 2025, the firm sharply increased its charter capital from $155.5 million to $506.7 million, becoming one of the largest-capitalised brokerages in the market. Its net revenue reached $67.5 million, generating after-tax profit of $20.9 million.

For 2026, LPBS targets net revenue of $152 million and after-tax profit of $54.4 million. Both indicators represent strong growth, with the 2026 profit target increasing by more than 160 per cent compared to 2025.

Beyond profit targets, the company is also preparing for an IPO. Under the plan, LPBS intends to list on the market between the first and third quarters of this year, offering up to nearly 11.2 per cent of its outstanding shares, equivalent to 141,868 shares. The proposed IPO price is $1.2 per share.

Similarly, DNSE Securities JSC is targeting profit growth of more than 61 per cent.

Specifically, the plan to be submitted to the upcoming 2026 AGM on March 26 in Hanoi includes total revenue of $69.4 million and after-tax profit of $22 million, up 18.2 per cent and 61.7 per cent, respectively, compared to 2025.

Alongside this plan, DNSE also intends to implement employee stock ownership plans (ESOP), issue private convertible bonds, and issue non-convertible corporate bonds.

Meanwhile, An Binh Securities JSC (ABS) is pursuing higher financial targets alongside broader strategic initiatives.

In 2025, ABS recorded pre-tax profit of $8.8 million, up 67 per cent on-year. For 2026, this target has been raised to $24 million – nearly triple last year's figure.

ABS will also submit to shareholders a more ambitious capital-raising plan through two issuance rounds, including private placement and an employee stock ownership plan (ESOP), aiming to increase charter capital to over $120 million, approximately three times the current level. At the same time, the company is considering transferring its listing from the Unlisted Public Company Market to the Hanoi Stock Exchange to improve liquidity and attract investors.

According to ABS forecasts, the VN-Index in 2026 could surpass its 2025 peak and reach 1,940 points under a cautious scenario. Under a more optimistic scenario, the index could climb to between 2,040 and 2,188 points.

Securities firms race to raise capital ahead of market upgrade Securities firms race to raise capital ahead of market upgrade

Securities firms are ramping up capital increases at an unprecedented pace, preparing for a potential market upgrade that could unlock massive foreign investment and reshape the financial landscape.
Brokerage competition tightens as market shares narrow Brokerage competition tightens as market shares narrow

Competition among securities firms intensified last year, with market share gaps narrowing across the brokerage sector.
2025 profits mixed amid strong energy and farming results 2025 profits mixed amid strong energy and farming results

Corporate earnings in 2025 showed a sharp divergence, with energy and agriculture companies posting strong profit growth, while several firms in other sectors fell short of annual targets.

By Minh Thuy

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
securities firms Stock market outlook revenue growth profit growth economic recovery foreign investment market upgrade

Related Contents

Ambitious profit goals and IPO wave signal confidence

Ambitious profit goals and IPO wave signal confidence

Vietcap’s VAD 2026 draws strong global investor turnout

Vietcap’s VAD 2026 draws strong global investor turnout

Vietnam on path to investment-grade rating

Vietnam on path to investment-grade rating

Key factors to watch in the stock market in early 2026

Key factors to watch in the stock market in early 2026

Vietnam’s IPO market eyes revival in 2026

Vietnam’s IPO market eyes revival in 2026

Stock market starts 2026 with growth and governance in focus

Stock market starts 2026 with growth and governance in focus

Banking sector targets double-digit growth

Banking sector targets double-digit growth

2025 profits mixed amid strong energy and farming results

2025 profits mixed amid strong energy and farming results

Consumer finance sector posts sharp profit growth

Consumer finance sector posts sharp profit growth

Key factors to watch in the stock market in early 2026

Key factors to watch in the stock market in early 2026

VN-Index could reach 2,040 points in 2026

VN-Index could reach 2,040 points in 2026

Brokerage competition tightens as market shares narrow

Brokerage competition tightens as market shares narrow

Latest News ⁄ Money

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

ODA prioritises high-impact transformative projects

ODA prioritises high-impact transformative projects

Virtual IT Group launches zero trust security for mid-market firms

Virtual IT Group launches zero trust security for mid-market firms

U Power completes 30 battery-swap trucks for Thailand pilot

U Power completes 30 battery-swap trucks for Thailand pilot

Metabolon partners with Fox Foundation on Parkinson's research

Metabolon partners with Fox Foundation on Parkinson's research

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020