Singapore firms showcase SME cybersecurity at RSA Conference

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 23 March 2026 - As cyber threats intensify globally, the World Economic Forum (WEF) projects that the global economic impact of cyberattacks will surge from US$8.44 trillion in 2022 to US$23.84 trillion by 2027[1], exposing a widening gap between escalating risk and cyber readiness.



Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), which form the backbone of most economies, are particularly vulnerable. The WEF's 2024 Global Cybersecurity Outlook[2]highlights that limited access to cyber services, tools and skilled talent continues to hinder smaller organisations from achieving even baseline resilience, an increasingly urgent concern in today's highly interconnected digital ecosystem. As a result, SMEs are often more exposed to common risks such as accidental data leaks and unpatched vulnerabilities in the software and open‑source components used to build modern digital applications.



To help address these challenges, three homegrown companies from Singapore, AgileMark, Scantist and StrongKeep are pioneering technologies that make cybersecurity more accessible and effective for businesses, including SMEs without dedicated security teams. Their solutions focus on strengthening data loss protection and mitigating risks from human behaviours like screen photography and unsafe network use, uncovering hidden vulnerabilities in software systems, and simplifying the adoption of essential security measures through easy-to-deploy platforms.



These companies are supported by the S$20 million CyberSG Talent, Innovation and Growth Collaboration Centre (TIG Centre), a joint initiative between the National University of Singapore (NUS) and the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore (CSA). The TIG Centre works closely with cybersecurity companies and start-ups to co-develop solutions that help organisations stay ahead of emerging threats while enabling the safe and confident adoption of new technologies.



"Many businesses today, especially SMEs, face escalating cyber risks but often lack the resources to protect themselves effectively. In Singapore, online scams and ransomware attacks continue to be key concerns. At the same time, advances in AI are transforming both cyber threats and cybersecurity and rapidly expanding the attack surface of enterprises. Through the CyberSG Talent, Innovation and Growth Collaboration Centre, we support innovators developing practical solutions to address these challenges, and bring Singapore's most promising cybersecurity start-ups to the global stage at the RSAC 2026 Conference," said Mr Willis Lim, Executive Director, TIG Centre.



AgileMark: Preventing data leaks caused by everyday human actions



Many data exposure incidents stem not from sophisticated cyberattacks, but from routine behaviours such as photographing screens, copying sensitive documents or working in unsecured environments.



AgileMark mitigates this risk by introducing visible, dynamic watermarks on corporate screens. These act as behavioural cues to deter unauthorised capture, reinforce employee awareness of data sensitivity, and enable traceability if leaks occur. Designed with a human-first approach, it addresses the reality many SMEs face: limited time, resources and expertise to manage complex tools. By focusing on user behaviour rather than adding new systems, it reduces risk without increasing operational burden. Today, AgileMark protects over 300,000 devices globally, reducing investigation time from weeks to hours and enabling faster response to potential data breaches.



Scantist: Finding security flaws in software before hackers do



As organisations accelerate software development, greater reliance on open-source components and third-party dependencies has increased exposure to supply chain risks and hard-to-detect vulnerabilities.



Scantist provides an AI-powered application security platform that helps organisations manage open-source, software supply chain and AI-related risks across the development lifecycle, from code to deployment. Complementing its defensive capabilities, Scantist also offers an autonomous, agentic penetration testing solution that simulates attacker behaviour, enabling more frequent testing and reducing assessment timelines from days to hours. For SMEs in particular, Scantist makes advanced security testing and risk management more accessible without requiring large in-house security teams, helping businesses strengthen resilience and keep pace with evolving threats in a cost-effective, scalable manner.



StrongKeep: Making cybersecurity simpler and more affordable for SMEs



Many SMEs face barriers to adopting cybersecurity tools due to cost, complexity and the need for specialised expertise.



StrongKeep addresses this challenge with an all-in-one cybersecurity platform tailored for SMEs. The platform integrates essential protections such as device security, website filtering, phishing awareness training and password management into a single, easy-to-use system. Organisations can deploy the platform and begin protecting their systems in under 60 minutes, even without dedicated cybersecurity staff. With subscriptions starting from S$39 per month, the solution enables SMEs to achieve comprehensive protection and compliance up to 10 times faster than traditional approaches.



Showcasing Singapore's cybersecurity solutions at the RSAC Conference 2026



AgileMark, Scantist and StrongKeep are among eight TIG Centre-supported companies that will showcase their solutions at Singapore's national pavilion at the RSAC 2026 Conference, held from 23 to 26 March 2026 at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, United States.



Organised by the TIG Centre and SGTech, the leading trade association for Singapore's tech industry, the Singapore Pavilion underscores Singapore's role as a cybersecurity innovation hub and a strategic gateway to Asia's rapidly expanding digital economy.

[1] https://www.weforum.org/press/2023/01/unchecked-cyberattacks-are-growing-threat-to-fragile-global-economy/



[2] https://www3.weforum.org/docs/WEF_Global_Cybersecurity_Outlook_2024.pdf



https://www.rsa.cybersg.sg/

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