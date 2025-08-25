Siam outlets toast five, sales hit milestone

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 22 August 2025 - Siam Premium Outlets Bangkok, Thailand's, proudly marks its 5th anniversary. The milestone highlights the success of its comprehensive business strategy that spans marketing, customer engagement with both Thai and international shoppers, and strengthening international brand recognition through a distinctive and exceptional shopping experience.Siam Premium Outlets Bangkok is managed by Siam Piwat Simon Co., Ltd., a joint venture between Siam Piwat Group—Thailand's leading real estate and retail developer—and Simon Property Group from the United States, a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-use destinations. This powerful partnership has enabled Siam Premium Outlets Bangkok to set itself apart and achieve outstanding success within just five years, securing its position as Thailand's only world-class premium outlet destination.Michael Tang, Managing Director of Siam Piwat Simon Co., Ltd., stated that over the past five years, the company has been dedicated to developing Siam Premium Outlets Bangkok into a truly world-class shopping destination, with a strong focus on understanding customer behavior and needs. He emphasized that delivering exceptional experiences, combined with value and affordability, lies at the core of retail. Moving forward, the company will continue to evolve its strategies to keep up with the ever-changing world. One key strategy is the continuous expansion of the brand portfolio. Last year, the outlet welcomed renowned names such as Emilio Pucci, Diane von Furstenberg, Hoka, Carnival, Element 72, and Smiley—broadening its mix of luxury, international fashion, and sports brands to cater to the diverse preferences of today's consumers.This continued success has driven the addition of several renowned brands this year, bringing Siam Premium Outlets Bangkok to a 99% occupancy rate—effectively full capacity. Many of these new arrivals are global icons and powerful magnets, further enhancing the center's lifestyle product portfolio. The latest additions include iconic global names such as Givenchy, the French fashion house celebrated for its Parisian elegance, now opening its first and only outlet store in Thailand. Polo Ralph Lauren, the legendary American brand known for its timeless classic style, and TAG Heuer, the Swiss luxury watchmaker noted for its chronograph expertise and powerful sporty designs, have also joined with the debut of Thailand's first pop-up flagship store.More exciting brand openings are set for September and October. These include Tory Burch, the American label celebrated for its high-quality, beautiful, and timeless classic designs that inspire women worldwide. In October, PP Space will also debut, bringing together a curated selection of world-class luxury brands to further elevate the shopping experience. A key highlight is Palm Angels, a famous Italian fashion brand admired by fashionistas worldwide for its bold graphic designs—such as the iconic teddy bear—paired with its distinctive gothic logo and monogram motif. The brand brings a unique streetwear aesthetic that balances simplicity with intricate detail, crafted with high-quality materials and precise Italian tailoring. Another standout addition is Crocs, a footwear brand for health-conscious individuals, made from special materials that help reduce impact and are lightweight, making them a perfect choice for those seeking comfortable and supportive footwear.Popular luxury labels such as Balenciaga, Burberry, Ferragamo, Givenchy, Montblanc, and Versace continue to hold a strong position among discerning shoppers, consistently showcasing their best-selling collections. International fashion brands, including Polo Ralph Lauren, Longchamp, Coach, Kate Spade, Michael Kors, Karl Lagerfeld, and Lacoste, also draw significant attention. In the sportswear category, Siam Premium Outlets Bangkok features Thailand's largest mono-brand outlets, hosting top brands like Nike, Adidas, Asics, New Balance, Hoka, Puma, Skechers, Under Armour, Anta, and Warrix.The strong presence of leading brands at Siam Premium Outlets Bangkok has driven a 15% increase in customer spending and service usage during the first seven months of 2025 (January–July) compared to the same period last year. Michael Tang noted that despite global and domestic economic challenges, which have led to a decline in certain tourist segments, the company has sustained continuous growth through a comprehensive marketing strategy. By offering renowned brands that meet the expectations of its target customers, Siam Premium Outlets Bangkok continues to focus on quality markets. Thai shoppers, who account for 80% of its core customer base, remain strong spenders, particularly during festivals and long holidays, while international visitors—primarily from India, ASEAN countries, and the Middle East—represent 20% of customers and demonstrate significant purchasing power with a keen interest in world-class brands.To show appreciation for its valued shoppers, Siam Premium Outlets Bangkok has launched a special campaign to celebrate its 5th anniversary. Thecampaign is offering shoppers an exceptional experience with discounts of up to 80% and a range of exclusive privileges from September 1 to October 31, 2025. Highlights include a complimentary Siam Premium Outlets Bangkok umbrella, valued at 790 baht, for customers who spend 20,000 baht or more on weekends, along with special promotions available every weekend throughout September and October.Exclusive privileges for ONESIAM members include a Starbucks E-Coupon worth 100 baht for spending 3,000 baht, 100 ONESIAM Coins for spending 5,000 baht per receipt (for members who have not previously accumulated points at Siam Premium Outlets Bangkok), and a SENKA Perfect Whip Amino Charge facial foam valued at 369 baht for purchases of 1,500 baht or more.. Additionally, unique privileges for credit card holders include up to 30% cashback from participating cards, including OneSiam KBank, KBank Visa, American Express (Amex), Bangkok Bank, CardX, SCB, GSB, Krungsri, KTC, ttb, and UOB.Tourists who register for the ONESIAM GLOBAL VISITOR CARD can enjoy a complimentary shuttle bus service from Siam Paragon to Siam Premium Outlets Bangkok for added convenience. Additional privileges for tourists using Visa credit cards include a 200-baht Siam Gift Card for spending 4,000 baht (January 1–December 31, 2025), a 500-baht Siam Gift Card or food & beverage coupon for spending 7,000 baht (June 15–August 31, 2025), and daily VIP Lounge access for spending 20,000 baht (January 1–December 31, 2025). Mastercard holders can enjoy exclusive perks, including a complimentary passport holder valued at 590 baht with a 10,000-baht spend, and daily VIP Lounge access for purchases of 20,000 baht (January 1–December 31, 2025).Celebrate the 5th anniversary and enjoy a world-class shopping experience at Siam Premium Outlets Bangkok. For more details, visit www.siampremiumoutlets.com

