vivo at 30 debuts MR goggles

August 28, 2025 | 20:18
(0) user say
From flip phones to spatial screens—early adopters queue for dragon-scale visors.

DONGGUAN, China, Aug. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- vivo, a global leader in mobile technology, celebrates its 30th anniversary, marking three decades of technological leadership, user-centric innovation, and global impact. Since its establishment in 1994, vivo has been at the forefront of mobile innovation, delivering cutting-edge products that enhance connectivity and digital experiences worldwide.

vivo Marks 30 Years of Innovation with Launch of Groundbreaking Mixed Reality Headset
vivo at 30 debuts MR goggles

In 2019, the company's commitment to breakthrough technology led to the creation of its sub-brand, iQOO, extending vivo's legacy of innovation into high-performance gaming and premium smartphone segments. iQOO continues to embody vivo's core values of innovation and user-focused design.

As part of its anniversary celebration, vivo has unveiled the groundbreaking vivo Vision Discovery Edition, showcasing the company's advanced capabilities in spatial computing and immersive technology. Representing vivo's strongest technological achievement in extended reality, The headset is the first MR product developed by a smartphone manufacturer in China, positioning vivo as the first Chinese company to operate within both the smartphone and MR product sectors. Designed for daily use, this cutting-edge device features a lightweight, ergonomically optimized build. Weighing just 398g with a height of 83 mm and a thickness of 40 mm, it is 26% smaller than the industry average, improving overall comfort. Informed by extensive human factors research, the design offers four sizes of light seal, and eight foam padding options to ensure an optimal fit and long-lasting comfort, even during extended wear or active movement.

"This anniversary marks not just a milestone but a new beginning," said an iQOO spokesperson. "The vivo Vision Discovery Edition showcases the technological foundation that empowers iQOO to push the boundaries in mobile performance and innovation. We are excited to incorporate these advancements into future iQOO products."

Looking ahead, iQOO will continue to leverage vivo's breakthroughs in AI, imaging, and immersive computing to create devices that deliver extreme performance, sleek design, and unparalleled user experiences for tech enthusiasts worldwide.

By PR Newswire

iQOO

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
vivo Mobile technology anniversary

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

