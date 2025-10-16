Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Sentorise 2025: 12.8V LiFePO₄ Battery Targets European Market

October 16, 2025 | 14:51
(0) user say
Adoption curves for distributed storage appear sensitive to warranty length rather than upfront cost, a nuance the firm seeks to exploit with a decade-long performance guarantee.

BERLIN, GERMANY - Media OutReach Newswire - 16 October 2025 - Sentorise has launched its 12.8V 100Ah Group 31 LiFePO₄ battery in Europe, providing a reliable power solution for RV travelers, off-grid homes, and marine users. With long life, built-in safety, and smart monitoring, it’s designed for dependable off-grid and backup energy.

It’s the first in Europe to offer full-series low-temperature protection and Bluetooth as standard, ensuring performance in all conditions. To reduce environmental impact, Sentorise also uses eco-friendly molded pulp packaging, proving that reliable energy doesn't have to come at the planet's expense.

Advanced Protection and Long Life

The Group31 is built with Grade A+ Cells and an advanced Battery Management System (BMS) that protects against overcharge, over-discharge, overcurrent, short circuits, and temperature risks. These built-in safeguards keep the battery safe to use and help extend its lifespan.

The Group31 offers an impressive cycle life under rated test conditions: over 4,000 cycles at 100% depth of discharge, 6,000 at 80%, and up to 15,000 at 60%. This makes it far more durable than conventional batteries. With an IP65 waterproof and dustproof rating, it is built for harsh environments, including humid coastlines, damp storage areas, and rugged outdoor conditions.

Supporting Sustainability in the Energy Transition

The Group31 is designed to last significantly longer than traditional lead-acid batteries, meaning fewer replacements and less waste in landfills.

Unlike lead-acid units, it is lighter, offers a much higher usable depth of discharge, and delivers lower lifetime cost. By providing consistent power output over time, it reduces both environmental impact and total ownership costs. For households and travelers who care about sustainability, this balance of performance and responsibility makes the Group31 a practical choice.

Confidence in Every Situation

The launch of the Group31 highlights Sentorise’s commitment to Europe’s energy transition with storage solutions built for safety, durability, and sustainability. From road trips and yacht excursions to everyday home backup, the Group31 provides reliable energy wherever it is needed, keeping users connected and secure in any setting.

For more information, please visit our official website: https://www.sentorise.com.

By Sentorise New Energy

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Sentorise LiFePO₄ Battery LiFePO₄ Battery Targets Distributed Storage Adoption Performance Guarantee

Related Contents

Sentorise 12.8V LiFePO₄ Battery 2025: Safe, Smart Power Solution

Sentorise 12.8V LiFePO₄ Battery 2025: Safe, Smart Power Solution

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

World Vision 2025: 75th Anniversary Marks Global Poverty Alleviation

World Vision 2025: 75th Anniversary Marks Global Poverty Alleviation

NUH-Ruijin Partnership 2025: Joint Healthcare Innovation Platform

NUH-Ruijin Partnership 2025: Joint Healthcare Innovation Platform

Aryaka 2025: New Channel Program Promises Partner Scalability

Aryaka 2025: New Channel Program Promises Partner Scalability

“Veterinary Orthopedic Guardian” 2025: European Surgeon Partners with VEC Hong Kong

“Veterinary Orthopedic Guardian” 2025: European Surgeon Partners with VEC Hong Kong

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Turning waste into worth: a journey of empowering the ‘green warriors’

Turning waste into worth: a journey of empowering the ‘green warriors’

Tax and customs policies refined to support enterprise growth

Tax and customs policies refined to support enterprise growth

TCL Network X 2025: AI-Driven Broadband Demos Point to Smart-Home Future

TCL Network X 2025: AI-Driven Broadband Demos Point to Smart-Home Future

Agora Exotel 2025: AgentStream Powers Real-Time AI Voice Bots

Agora Exotel 2025: AgentStream Powers Real-Time AI Voice Bots

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020