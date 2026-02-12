Sands China Achieves Seven Forbes Five-Stars

MACAO, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sands China Ltd. is celebrating record-breaking achievements that have redefined luxury hospitality benchmarks, with seven hotels receiving a Five-Star accolade in the 2026 Forbes Travel Guide. It is also the only integrated resort operator in Macao to add two new hotels to its portfolio: The Londoner® Macao's Paiza Grand, which received the coveted rating in its first year of operation, and The St. Regis Macao. These results put Sands China in the unrivalled leadership position of having the most Forbes Five-Star hotels under one roof, world-wide.

Sands China's Forbes Five-Star award-winners for 2026 are:

Hotels

Paiza Grand at Londoner Grand (Inaugural award)

Londoner Court (4th consecutive year)

The Londoner Hotel (4th consecutive year)

Paiza Lofts at The Parisian® Macao (3rd consecutive year)

The St. Regis Macao (Inaugural award)

Four Seasons Hotel Macao (13th consecutive year)

The Grand Suites at Four Seasons (5th consecutive year)

Restaurants

The Huaiyang Garden at The Londoner Macao (2nd consecutive year)

Zi Yat Heen at Four Seasons Hotel Macao (4th consecutive year)

Spa

The Spa at Four Seasons Hotel Macao (7th consecutive year)

Grant Chum, President and Chief Executive Officer of Sands China Ltd. said, "We are thrilled to be recognised with a total of ten Forbes Five-Star accolades including seven Forbes Five-Star Hotels, an unprecedented achievement for a single integrated resort destination. Forbes Travel Guide is the world-renowned authority in the hospitality industry, and we are proud of our team for their accomplishments. Being honoured with these prestigious awards across our portfolio is an important milestone for Sands China and affirms our commitment to setting the highest industry standards. These unmatched results reflect both our dedication to excellence and our ambition to continually elevate Macao's profile on the global tourism stage."

Tane Picken, Chief Hospitality Officer - Asia, Las Vegas Sands Corp. added, "These awards attest to the passion, professionalism and dedication of our team members, who deliver exceptional services and experiences to every guest. We view each Five-Star rating as an honour and a responsibility, and we remain determined to consistently exceed guest expectations and deliver unsurpassed Sands Lifestyle experiences."

Sands Dazzling Five-Star Portfolio

Atop Londoner Grand resides the 313-suite Paiza Grand, where a haven of British elegance awaits the most discerning guest, complemented by highly-trained Grand Butlers. Its crowning jewels are the six Hanover Suites. Bathed in natural light, these opulent two-bedroom suites have the ambience of a private oasis with large outdoor terrace and swimming pool. Forbes Travel Guide highlighted Paiza Grand's appeal to VIP travellers and families, the personalised hospitality and the quality of rest that its spacious suites afford.

Other stellar offerings include Londoner Court, a 368-suite hotel where guests enjoy a residential London experience fit for royalty, enhanced by personal butler service; The Londoner Hotel, a 600-suite hotel, featuring a contemporary interpretation of classic British design; and Paiza Lofts, with 208 Parisian apartment-style suites, including the palatial, three-bedroom, Versailles Suite.

Completing Sands China's Five-Star hotel recipients for 2026 are Four Seasons Hotel Macao, The Grand Suites at Four Seasons, and The St. Regis Macao, one of only two St. Regis properties in Greater China rated Forbes Five-Star.

Rounding out the Five-Star lineup this year are two-Michelin-starred The Huaiyang Garden at The Londoner Macao, Four Seasons' Chinese restaurant Zi Yat Heen, and The Spa at Four Seasons Hotel Macao.

Forbes Travel Guide is the only independent, global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants, and spas; evaluating based on up to 900 standards across facilities and service, with wellness and sustainability commitments also a factor in the final rating.

Photo caption: Sands China Ltd. has many reasons to celebrate its 2026 Forbes Travel Guide results. This includes: a record-breaking seven hotels receiving a Five-Star accolade; the most Five-Star hotels under one roof, world-wide; and the only integrated resort operator in Macao to add two new Five-Star hotels to its portfolio.