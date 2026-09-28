Harvard Business Review features Xsight Group AI research study

HONG KONG, Sept. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Xsight Group (known as Xsight), a Hong Kong–headquartered cross-border technology group founded in 2004, has been featured as a research case in "How AI Agents Orchestrate Work Across Silos," a special report published in the September–October 2026 issue of Harvard Business Review. The article examines how a new generation of AI systems can connect functions and reduce the coordination friction that slows companies down, citing Xsight's practice of decomposing complex cross-departmental decisions into modular tasks and building a layered agentic AI orchestration system as a valuable model for cross-border organizational coordination.

The Hidden Bottleneck in Cross-Functional Decision-Making

The HBR article opens with a tariff scenario that many global organizations will recognize: a CEO directs the company to pull forward inventory before a new tariff takes effect, yet weeks later the strategy remains unexecuted. After rounds of revisions and compromises among procurement, logistics, finance, legal, marketing, sales and merchandising, the company implements a patchwork of suboptimal actions.

The article argues that such breakdowns are not caused by bureaucracy or risk aversion, but by a basic limitation: "No single individual's brain can hold all the relevant information, constraints, and scenarios." Information is asymmetric, and issues and risks emerge one by one rather than all at once. Delays in executing cross-functional strategies, the authors argue, are "signals that the organization has exceeded its capacity to orchestrate decisions."

Even companies with task-based AI tools are still struggling, because most agents operate independently within functions. As the article notes, when specialized agents operate independently, "their outputs may conflict."

Xsight Group's Approach: Modular Decisions and Layered AI Orchestration

The HBR article identifies Xsight as one of two companies studied that achieved significant improvement in orchestration by dividing decisions into precise, well-defined tasks. This means specifying inputs, outputs, constraints and objectives of each task and standardizing information and assumptions so that procurement, logistics and finance all work from the same definitions.

With this as the basis, Xsight developed a multi-layered agentic AI orchestration system. At the task level, specialized AI agents handle contract analysis, demand forecasting and capacity planning. At the orchestration level, connectors verify that outputs stay within management-specified guardrails and route validated information across workflows, while a master AI orchestrator structures and coordinates the analyses and human input needed for enterprise decisions.

"This system is not designed to replace management in making final business decisions. Instead, it serves as an operational backbone that handles the heavy lifting of coordination, including task distribution, information synchronization, and conflict validation. By liberating managers from endless alignment meetings, we enable them to focus on high-order commercial judgment. The true value of human-AI collaboration lies in unlocking human experiential judgment to empower organizations to make faster, higher-quality collective decisions in the face of global market volatility," said by Lewis Chan, the founder and CEO of Xsight Group.

From Trade Enterprise to Open Industry Platform

Xsight Group's selection as an HBR research case reflects its long-term investment in cross-border supply chain infrastructure and its ongoing transformation. The group's core business, UX168, is a data-driven cross-border supply chain e-commerce platform serving more than 80 million end consumers globally through over 30 mainstream international sales channels, with R&D, operations and supply chain centers in Hong Kong SAR, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Huizhou, the United States, the Netherlands and Japan.

Over the past two decades, Xsight has built an extensive global supply chain network. The company laid its foundational manufacturing connections between 2009 and 2010 by establishing Shenzhen and Guangzhou subsidiaries, tapping into China's apparel, auto parts, and tools manufacturing clusters. Xsight then accelerated its international expansion with a U.S. overseas warehouse in 2013, followed by its entry into the Japanese market in 2017. The strategic footprint expanded further with the launch of a Netherlands fulfillment center in 2024. By 2025, Xsight marked a milestone by operationalizing a digital origin warehouse in Zhongshan alongside a 120,000-square-meter intelligent mega-warehouse in Huizhou. Powered by IoT, intelligent sorting, and predictive data forecasting, these facilities seamlessly connect manufacturing plants, digital platforms, and global distribution channels.

At the core of this operational excellence is the group's proprietary XsOS operating system, which standardizes and modularizes the entire business value chain. The system seamlessly integrates product selection, sampling, pricing, fulfillment, and marketing into an intelligent closed loop spanning data insights, product proposals, flexible manufacturing, and global warehousing. By transforming traditional workflows, XsOS has successfully doubled the company's new-product hit rate from 10% to over 20%, while consistently fueling a compound annual growth rate that exceeds 40% year-over-year.

With the rapid evolution of AI large language models, Lewis Chan has announced a new strategic upgrade for the group: transforming Xsight from a technology-enabled trading enterprise into an open, vertical industry digital supply chain platform, continuing to reshape global trade through data technology.