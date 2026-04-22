Schaeffler and VinDynamics join forces for humanoid robot production

The agreement was signed on April 21. Under the MoU, Schaeffler will supply actuator systems and related motion technology components – critical parts that enable precise and reliable movement – while VinDynamics will conduct technical assessments and optimisation of its control software to ensure seamless integration with Schaeffler's systems.

The two sides will focus on joint research and technology development, with Schaeffler providing key components for the production of humanoid robots.

The two companies will collaborate on the research, development, and optimisation of key components of humanoid robots, including actuator systems and related motion technology components. The actuator components, supplied by Schaeffler, are critical parts of humanoid robots to produce precise, reliable movement. VinDynamics will conduct technical assessments and optimisation of its control software to ensure seamless compatibility and effective integration with Schaeffler actuator systems.

To enhance system performance and reliability, the collaboration extends beyond production to provision of advice and support in product simulation and validation. VinDynamics will share operational product data of the supplied actuators with Schaeffler. This enables Schaeffler to further improve actuator designs and performance, as well as to advance its services, including condition monitoring and predictive maintenance.

Maximilian Fiedler, regional CEO of Asia/Pacific at Schaeffler, said, "VinDynamics is an inspiring technology partner with a clear vision for humanoid robotics. By combining Schaeffler's decades of expertise in actuator and drive technologies with VinDynamics' capabilities in developing next-generation robotic systems, we are confident this partnership will deliver significant technological advancements and help shape the future deployment of humanoid robots."

La Manh Hung, president of VinDynamics, said, "This partnership represents a convergence of technological capabilities and a strategic alignment of vision. By combining our strengths, we believe this collaboration will unlock transformative opportunities and accelerate the transition of humanoid robots from research environments to real-world applications across industrial and everyday settings."

Schaeffler is a global motion technology company headquartered in Germany, providing innovative solutions in bearings, drive systems, and mechatronics. Meanwhile, VinDynamics is a technology company under Vingroup, dedicated to the research, development, and manufacturing of advanced robotics and automation solutions, particularly in humanoid robots.

Vietnam’s automation future at work Are robots coming to take Vietnamese jobs? Are iPads invading Vietnamese workplaces? Throughout the economic reform era, a key policy challenge for Vietnamese leaders has been to continually provide new employment opportunities for the country’s workforce. Recent commentary, both about Vietnam and other emerging economies, has begun to question whether private and foreign companies will continue to fill this salutary role.

Vingroup to set up robotics firm VinMotion Vingroup plans to establish a robotics firm specialising in general purpose humanoid robots, development, and research.