SBI Holdings 2025: Amar Bank Stake Boosts Indonesia Digital Banking Confidence

JAKARTA, INDONESIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 9 October 2025 - PT Bank Amar Indonesia Tbk. ("Amar Bank", IDX: AMAR), a pioneer in digital banking serving the retail and MSME segments, today announces that SBI Holdings, Inc. ("SBI Holdings", TYO:8473), a leading Japanese financial services conglomerate, has taken a stake in Amar Bank. Following this transaction, SBI Holdings now holds more than 5% of Amar Bank's shares, making it the third-largest institutional investor after Tolaram Pte. Ltd ("Tolaram") and PT Jagat Raya Imajinasi.



This marks a new chapter in Amar Bank's growth journey and underscores the confidence of global investors in the future of Indonesia's digital banking industry.



President Director of Amar Bank, Vishal Tulsian said "We are excited to welcome SBI Holdings on board and look forward to working closely with them to unlock new opportunities. We aim to collaborate with their portfolio of companies and leverage their strong financial services ecosystem to share expertise, build synergies, and ultimately deliver even greater value to our retail and MSME customers across Indonesia."



MD, Fintech & Infrastructure of Tolaram, Navin Nahata added "As the controlling shareholder of Amar Bank, we believe that SBI Holdings' entry as a shareholder continues to validate Amar Bank's strategy and mission to revolutionise banking services for Indonesia's retail and MSME customers. By bringing together all our respective capabilities and expertise, we are confident that this will further accelerate Amar Bank's roadmap and support its efforts to expand access to financial services, enhance customer experience, and create sustainable impact for retail and MSME segments in Indonesia."



Backed by strong global and local partners, Amar Bank remains committed to driving innovation, expanding financial inclusion, and creating lasting impact for Indonesia's underserved retail and MSME customers.

