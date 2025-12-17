Samsung TV Plus adds 13 channels for SEA anniversary

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 17 December 2025 - Samsung TV Plus, Samsung's free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) service is celebrating its first anniversary in Southeast Asia with the addition of 13 new channels - 10 from A+E Global Media and three from wedotv - to the platform. With this addition, entertainment-seekers in the region can enjoy round-the-clock access to hundreds of hours of new content, including popular hit series, action-packed reality shows, inspiring true stories and compelling documentaries, all at no cost.



Since its launch, Samsung TV Plus has been delivering free, instant access to a wide range of live TV channels across entertainment, news, movies and more via Samsung Smart TVs across the region. Today, the service is a trusted destination for free, premium content in Southeast Asia, offering over 230 channels across the total region– an over six-fold increase from the 20+ channels available in each country a year ago. As more people turn to ad-supported streaming platforms for content, Samsung TV Plus also saw a 70% rise in monthly active users and an 125% increase in total viewing hours year-on-year[i]. This rapid growth underscores the service's content quality and widespread appeal to entertainment seekers in the region.



"Free streaming, and Smart TV penetration is rapidly growing across Southeast Asia, and Samsung TV plus is proud to be at the forefront in helping audiences discover the content they know and love all for free. As we mark our 1st anniversary, we are delighted to bring global partners like A+E Global Media and wedotv to further enhance the quality and diversity of content on our platform. As the service evolves, the focus is on collaborating with even more local creators and global partners to showcase the full richness of Asia across the region," said Brigitte Slattery, Regional Head for Samsung TV Plus Asia-Pacific.



Enhancing Content Diversity with 10 New Channels from A+E Global Media



Launching in Singapore and Philippines in early 2026, the 10 new dedicated channels from A+E Global Media add to the diversity of content choices available on Samsung TV Plus. With hit series such as Ax Men, Dog The Bounty Hunter and Little Women: LA, viewers can immerse themselves in gripping real-life adventures and inspiring personal journeys.



From competitive dance in Bring It to survival stories in I Survived, and the adrenaline-fuelled challenges of Ice Road Truckers, there's something for everyone to enjoy. Fans of family drama and sharp humour will enjoy Duck Dynasty, while those who love the thrill of the unknown can dive into the mysteries of Ghost. Evolution Earth and Modern Marvels round up the line-up, offering 24/7 coverage of the wonders, ingenuity and imagination found in the world around us and beyond.



wedotv Brings Three New Channels to Asia Pacific



Launching in early 2026 in Singapore, Philippines and Thailand, wedotv is bringing three exciting new channels to Samsung TV Plus. wedotv sports will feature a diverse range of international events, including horse racing, Asian Tour golf, and SailGP, along with weekly highlight programs and documentaries about legendary athletes and teams. wedotv movies will cater to female audiences with popular romantic comedy, Hollywood and global films and will be available with local language subtitles. wedotv's Time2rlx channel will offer viewers stunning environmental scenes paired with soothing sounds and music.



"We are pleased to announce that our partnership with Samsung TV Plus has grown to include the APAC region," said Iza Piotrowska, Global Business Development Director, wedotv. "We recognise the particular needs of this market by continually refreshing and customising our programming offerings across all of our channels to ensure an exceptional entertainment experience for this highly diverse region."



Celebrating a Year of Streaming Innovation with Samsung TV Plus



As Samsung TV Plus marks its 1st anniversary in Southeast Asia, the service has garnered a strong foothold, having amassed over 4.4 million SMART TVs across the region, reaching over 12 million unique audiences[ii].



To cater to the diverse languages and interests of viewers in the region, Samsung TV Plus has doubled down on its localisation efforts in the past year, adding channels like Premier Sports, Tap Sports, and UFC TV in the Philippines where viewers can catch live sporting events like the Ryder Cup and the UFC 321 fight nights for free. In Thailand, viewers can sit back and watch Zee Nung and Stingray Thai Pop with local language subtitles.



With the addition of 10 new channels from A+E Global Media and three new channels from wedotv, bringing hundreds of hours of content to Samsung TV Plus, this will further strengthen the service's position as a trusted destination for free premium content, and expand the service's appeal to more entertainment seekers across the region.

[i] Source: Data sourced from STVP Cascada database



