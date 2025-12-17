Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Xojo 2025r3 update adds AI assistant and new libraries

December 17, 2025 | 15:09
(0) user say
The latest release of the software development platform introduces an integrated AI helper and expanded coding libraries.

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Xojo, Inc., the developers behind Xojo—a powerful cross-platform development tool and programming language— announce the immediate availability of Xojo 2025 Release 3, a significant update that expands platform compatibility, introduces powerful new development tools and enhances performance across Desktop, Web, Console, iOS and Android.

This release adds official support for macOS Tahoe 26 and iOS 26, including Apple's new Liquid Glass interface technologies, ensuring developers can confidently build and deploy apps on the latest operating systems.

Xojo 2025r3 debuts Libraries, a major enhancement to the IDE that allows developers to package and reuse compiled classes and interface elements across Desktop, Web, Console and iOS projects. Libraries make sharing and versioning custom functionality easier and faster.

The IDE also introduces Jade, Xojo's new integrated AI assistant. Jade helps developers write code more efficiently, suggest improvements and accelerate learning directly from inside the Xojo environment. "Xojo 2025r3 is one of our most forward-looking releases yet. With Libraries, modern platform support and our new AI assistant Jade, we're giving developers powerful tools that help them work faster, build smarter and deliver great apps on every platform," says Geoff Perlman, Xojo's Founder and CEO.

New Features and Updates:

  • Support for macOS Tahoe 26 and iOS 26
  • IDE now supports Libraries for Desktop, Web, Console and iOS projects
  • IDE now has an AI assistant, called Jade
  • Added DesktopGrid control
  • Multiple WebListBox improvements
  • Web now uses Bootstrap v5.3.7 and Bootstrap Icons v1.13.1
  • Added Passkeys/WebAuth support for web apps
  • Windows DesktopXAMLContainer improvements
  • Expanded WinUI-backed controls
  • Several Crypto enhancements
  • Improved color settings for layouts and controls on iOS and Android
  • Android Support for PDFDocument
  • Android now uses Kotlin2.2.20 and targets Android 16 (SDK 36)

Learn more at xojo.com. Download Xojo 2025 Release 3 at xojo.com/download.

By PR Newswire

Xojo, Inc.

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Xojo Xojo 2025r3 Xojo 2025 Release AI assistant Jade

Related Contents

Xojo 2025r2 Refines the Core for Smoother Coding

Xojo 2025r2 Refines the Core for Smoother Coding

Xojo 2025r1 Debuts with Linux ARM Support, Web Drag-and-Drop, and Direct App Store Submission

Xojo 2025r1 Debuts with Linux ARM Support, Web Drag-and-Drop, and Direct App Store Submission

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

METiS TechBio publishes breakthrough research in top journals

METiS TechBio publishes breakthrough research in top journals

Top scholars explore AI integration at Cyberway event

Top scholars explore AI integration at Cyberway event

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

PPL extends its reach into ASEAN

PPL extends its reach into ASEAN

METiS TechBio publishes breakthrough research in top journals

METiS TechBio publishes breakthrough research in top journals

Top scholars explore AI integration at Cyberway event

Top scholars explore AI integration at Cyberway event

Xojo 2025r3 update adds AI assistant and new libraries

Xojo 2025r3 update adds AI assistant and new libraries

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020