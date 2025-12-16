Red Bull Malaysia renews racing team partnerships after championship finale

PETALING JAYA, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 15 December 2025 – Following another adrenaline-fuelled season at the 2025 PETRONAS MAM Malaysian Cub Prix Championship, Red Bull Malaysia (Red Bull), the No.1 energy drink brand in the nation, hosted an exclusive appreciation night to celebrate the outstanding performance of 31 Racing Team, Maju Motor Racing Team, and CKJ Racing Team.

From left: Mr Che Ku Jonaidi, CKJ Racing Team Owner; Yong Yin Hoe, Maju Motor Racing Team Owner; K. Sivanesan, 31 Racing Team Owner; and Adelene Tay, Head of Marketing of TCP Red Bull Malaysia

The appreciation night also marked the official renewal of Red Bull's partnership with all three teams for the 2026 season. This renewal adds another exciting chapter to Red Bull's presence in the Cub Prix, reflecting the brand's continued commitment to nurturing talents in the local motorsport community and fuelling the passion that drives the sport forward.Adelene Tay, Head of Marketing TCP Red Bull Malaysia, shared, "Season after season, we have seen these riders' passion, grit, and determination on full display and it is a powerful reminder of why we remain committed to celebrating the spirit of motorcycle racing in Malaysia. This collaboration is our way of supporting the people who define Malaysian motorsports—riders, crews, and everyone behind the scenes who keep the wheels turning. We are proud to stand with them, fuelling not just the competition, but every step of their racing journey."Red Bull presented appreciation gifts to the racing team owners Che Ku Jonaidi, K. Sivanesan, and Yong Yin Hoe, acknowledging their leadership and dedication to nurturing motorsport talent. The celebration also honoured the mechanics, engineers, and support crews – the unsung heroes who worked tirelessly throughout the championship, keeping the teams race-ready at every round.In line with this commitment to fuel passion, Red Bull introduces Red Bull Zero, a zero-sugar beverage that delivers the same iconic Red Bull energy without compromise. Red Bull Zero is designed to keep you energised and focused through various lifestyles, whether it is pushing through a busy workday, staying active, or chasing your next goal. Offered in 250ml cans, Red Bull Zero will be available at major supermarkets and convenience stores, priced from RM3.10 per can.With the 2026 season on the horizon, Red Bull remains dedicated to energising the next generation of Malaysian riders and nurturing the country's motorsport talent. Together with the teams, crews, and community, Red Bull is committed to fuelling the long road ahead, building a foundation where talent, resilience, and energy continue to thrive.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.