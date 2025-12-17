Corporate

Hainan Free Trade Port launches international services portal

December 17, 2025 | 15:04
(0) user say
The free trade port launches a one-stop online platform designed to serve foreign businesses and investors.

HAIKOU, China, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hainan Free Trade Port launched an international services portal on Dec. 15, three days before the launch of its landmark island-wide special customs operations. The portal, en.hainan.gov.cn, centralizes information and streamlines services for expatriates and foreign-invested enterprises.

The timing coincides with the island province's push to increase accessibility as it reaches a key juncture in its development. The island-wide special customs operations, set to begin on Dec 18, mark a significant phase in China's wider opening-up policy.

For the international community in Hainan, the portal addresses a long-standing need for consolidated, reliable information.

"I believe it represents the culmination of the many efforts to make Hainan more accessible for foreign nationals," said David Adrian Janke, an entrepreneur and translator from the United Kingdom. "I am glad that there is now a reliable platform that puts the breadth and depth of various aspects of living, working and doing business in Hainan at users' fingertips."

The multilingual portal features seven primary sections, including Dynamic Hainan, an introduction to the island province; Do Business, serving the FTP's goal of building a market-oriented, law-based and internationalized business environment; and Online Services. It offers 44 high-demand service categories and 95 specific international service items, each with bilingual Chinese-English guides. The portal was initially launched in English, German, French, Spanish, Portuguese, Russian and Arabic.

Jan Kerekes, a Slovak-Canadian working in international trade, noted a dramatic improvement in convenience. "Now, all procedures are centralized on the portal, and frequently used services such as enterprise registration and consular authentication can be completed through the portal," he said.

Other international users pointed to its potential for deepening business engagement. South African entrepreneur Lara Netherlands, founder of an economic consulting firm, said she hopes to use the portal to gain detailed policy insights and "facilitate clients with tailored business plans and a soft landing in the Hainan FTP".

We sincerely invite friends from around the world to follow our website (en.hainan.gov.cn) as well as our social media accounts of Facebook (@HainanIntlServices), X (@HainanFTPChina), Instagram (@hainanintlservices), TikTok (@hainanintlservices) and our WeChat official account (Hainan International Services).

By PR Newswire

China Daily

TagTag:
Hainan Free Trade Port Free Trade Port foreign businesses International Services Portal

