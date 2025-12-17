Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

L&D Techs LED display wins award plans global launch

December 17, 2025 | 15:00
(0) user say
Its energy-saving display technology received high-level recognition, prompting the company to announce worldwide market expansion.

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LED display specialist L&D Tech has been recognized for its exceptional technological capabilities, securing consecutive government commendations.

The company announced that its energy-saving LED display has been selected as a "World-Class Product" by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy, and has also received the Prime Minister's Award in the New Technology Commercialization Promotion category at the 2025 Industrial Technology Merit Awards.

This prestigious recognition underscores not only the technological innovation behind L&D Tech's energy-saving LED display but also its practical impact and proven reliability across real industrial environments. The product's core lies in L&D Tech's proprietary 3D-structured LED PKG and Half-Dome lens–based directional beam control technology.

Conventional displays disperse light broadly, resulting in significant wasted upward light. L&D Tech's technology minimizes unnecessary upward emission, effectively addressing the growing issue of urban light pollution, while concentrating illumination within the required viewing angle. This approach maintains vivid image quality and simultaneously reduces power consumption by more than 30% at equivalent brightness levels. The solution enables both lower carbon emissions and reduced operating costs, making it highly appealing to corporations and municipalities pursuing ESG-aligned operations.

Building on its strong technological validation in Korea, L&D Tech is accelerating its entrance into global markets. The company will showcase the energy-saving LED display to international buyers at CES 2026 in Las Vegas this January and at ISE 2026, Europe's leading display exhibition, the following February.

With this global launch, the company plans to target the U.S. and European markets, where carbon neutrality and energy efficiency have become priority agendas. These regions face stringent environmental regulations and rising electricity costs, driving demand for high-efficiency, eco-friendly infrastructure. L&D Tech's product is expected to significantly reduce OPEX for public information displays and transportation infrastructure, which require continuous 24-hour operation, solidifying its position as a key component for sustainable smart city development.

Furthermore, its light-pollution-reducing characteristics are expected to offer strong competitiveness in outdoor advertising and high-resolution display installations near residential areas.

A company spokesperson stated, "Receiving the Prime Minister's Award and being named a World-Class Product affirms that our energy-saving LED display meets global standards in technological completeness. Beginning with our participation in CES and ISE, we will actively build global partnerships, strengthen brand recognition, and position ourselves as a leading K-display innovator driving global energy-saving trends."

L&D Tech has been preparing for full-scale overseas expansion based on its solid domestic presence. Moving beyond hardware manufacturing, the company aims to become a global innovation leader by developing integrated solutions optimized for smart city infrastructure and outdoor advertising, consistently advancing next-generation visual display technologies.

For more information, please visit the official website: https://www.lndtech.com/en/main

By PR Newswire

L&D Tech

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
LED LED display L&D Tech

Related Contents

Hikvision achieves TÜV Rheinland Green Product Mark as first in LED display industry

Hikvision achieves TÜV Rheinland Green Product Mark as first in LED display industry

British University Vietnam: Leading the way as a green university

British University Vietnam: Leading the way as a green university

Race to seize Vietnamese smart lighting market

Race to seize Vietnamese smart lighting market

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

METiS TechBio publishes breakthrough research in top journals

METiS TechBio publishes breakthrough research in top journals

Top scholars explore AI integration at Cyberway event

Top scholars explore AI integration at Cyberway event

Xojo 2025r3 update adds AI assistant and new libraries

Xojo 2025r3 update adds AI assistant and new libraries

Huawei ESS passes extreme ignition test for commercial use

Huawei ESS passes extreme ignition test for commercial use

Hainan Free Trade Port launches international services portal

Hainan Free Trade Port launches international services portal

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

PPL extends its reach into ASEAN

PPL extends its reach into ASEAN

METiS TechBio publishes breakthrough research in top journals

METiS TechBio publishes breakthrough research in top journals

Top scholars explore AI integration at Cyberway event

Top scholars explore AI integration at Cyberway event

Xojo 2025r3 update adds AI assistant and new libraries

Xojo 2025r3 update adds AI assistant and new libraries

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020